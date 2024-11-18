Narratives from the Nawabi corridors

Choose from over 30 varieties of kebabs, 13 types of breads, and your choice of meats and vegetables: ranging from gucchi and nadru to duck, chicken and tendli — as you revel in lazy conversation in the light, flavour-forward dishes. An ode to the eateries clustered in Chowk, the old part of Lucknow, arrives the lip-smacking Purane Chowk Ki Galouti — a recipe conceived for the toothless Nawabs, as it melts in your mouth. Enjoy the Macchli Mussalam in almond and charoli nut gravy and you team up with the ulta tawa paratha, or the Awadi magaz naan. Angoori rabdi and shahi tukda wrap up the dining experience here on a perfect sweet note.

The restaurant measures up brilliantly in every respect, even the cocktails come together as amazing character artistes in the entire experience. Try the quirky Gin Gilori, spoofed on the famous paan quenelle. Almost 50 per cent of the menu is vegetarian, and Mukhtar has travelled through the heart of India to put together his culinary caddy, bringing in fragrant spices and chillies from Kanpur, Kashmir, Rajasthan.

Waarsa is truly a precious inheritance, redolent with the umda swaad from the city of Nawabs.

Meal for two: INR 2500 (minus drinks).

Waarsa, Gate No. 2, NCPA, Nariman Point Mumbai.

— Story by Shilpi Madan