This newly opened restaurant in Mumbai is about vintage opulence today

When in Mumbai visit the mid-century inspired newly opened restaurant in Andheri – Era. With opulence, glamour and sophistication this diner is all set to redefine the culinary scene of the city with its vintage aesthetics, delicious cuisines and experiences that you can never forget.

Upon entering the diner, you would be greeted by art deco style interiors which evoke a sense of nostalgia while lending the charm of visual elegance to the onlooker. The intricate décor, plush seatings, and dim light create a very alluring aura, perfect for spending quality time with friends and family over food. The frequent musical night also takes care that you would have auditory accompaniment while munching on great flavours.