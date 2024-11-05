Mumbai

This European and Italian diner is the newest hit-spot in Mumbai

Check out the details inside
In Frame: Interiors of the restaurant
Food lovers in Mumbai, prepare to scream 'my, oh my!' As you indulge your taste buds to European and Italian flavours at this newly opened diner in Andheri. The Live Kitchen and Bar has a soothing to the eye interiors made up of pastel shades resembling the neighbourhoods of Europe. What more, the diner also grows its own microgreens to plate dishes which are organic, wholesome and truly fresh, promoting sustainability and comfort dining.

The culinary artistry of Chef Ameya Prachand shines in the menu of this place. From Chilli Jam Glazed Halloumi to Crispy Rice Pillow, from Coffee and Red Wine Glazed Pork Ribs to Truffle Cappelletti and more are there to welcome you. Great food, is also paired with some unforgettable cocktails like Devil’s Advocate, Golden Bloom, Lavender Sky and Figure Me Out along with the classics like Martini. For those who prefer to go with the non-alcoholic flow can opt for their range of coolers, lemonades, iced teas, cold brews and more.  

Location: Melbourne Building, Shastri Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai 

mumbai
Food
New restaurant

