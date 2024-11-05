This European and Italian diner is the newest hit-spot in Mumbai

The culinary artistry of Chef Ameya Prachand shines in the menu of this place. From Chilli Jam Glazed Halloumi to Crispy Rice Pillow, from Coffee and Red Wine Glazed Pork Ribs to Truffle Cappelletti and more are there to welcome you. Great food, is also paired with some unforgettable cocktails like Devil’s Advocate, Golden Bloom, Lavender Sky and Figure Me Out along with the classics like Martini. For those who prefer to go with the non-alcoholic flow can opt for their range of coolers, lemonades, iced teas, cold brews and more.