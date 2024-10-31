This Mumbai cloud kitchen blends Italian Pizzas with American Pies

Mumbai sees the innovative fusion of Italy’s most loved comfort food Pizza and America’s Pies. The American Pie Pizza in the city is bringing in this combination in its varied flavours of Pie-Pizzas. Inspired by American Pizza chefs who travelled to Naples after the second World War, this cloud-kitchen by Prasuk Jain running through Mumbai is a culinary experience like no other.
On the menu are meticulously crafted pizzas like Margherita, and Meat Heaven Pizza to Four Cheese Pizza or Fungi Lovers Pizza and Tandoori Chicken Pizza and more. Ranging between vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, there is something for everybody on the menu.