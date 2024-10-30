Diwali deliciousness in Mumbai eateries that you cannot skip this season

If you are spending time with your loved ones in Mumbai this festive season, here are some eateries that should not be given a miss. their Diwali special menu screams deliciousness, innovation and flavours!
Check out a wide range of special Kebabs at Kebab Korner, InterContinental Marine Drive this festive season. The special Diwali menu features items like Green Gram Lemongrass Shorba and Cajun Yakhni Broth, Subz Shikampuri, Chingari Paneer Tikka, Achari Gosht and more. Desserts on the table include Makkhan Wade, Malpua with Rabdi and more.
Till November 3
Fusing tradition for a modern audience, this elegant diner in South Mumbai serves some wonderful delicacies on Diwali. Nksha’s variety of dishes include Coriander Paneer Tikka and Edamame Peas, Water Chestnut Kebab, Pathar Ka Ghost and Lobster Tikka Masala and more.
Ongoing; 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm / 7 pm – 11:30 pm
Dive into a curated range of celestial cocktails at Kyma BKC’s Diwali menu. Check out the Mandarin Moon Fizz, a refreshing fruity drink or the Caprese charm, a reimagined Caprese Salad in a glass. Dig into their delicious dishes like Grilled Paneer Shawarma, Chargrilled Paneer, Saffron Baharat Spiced Disc, or Asian-inspired options like Yaki Udon.
Till November 10
This Diwali, do not forget to experiment with a special Konkani and Malwani feast offered by Konkani Haven – Isvara. From a special cocktail menu ranging from Aampana Gimlet, Kokum Love, and Tamarind Caiprioska to dishes like Stuffed Bhavnagri chillies, Paneer Malvani Gravy, Jackfruit Masala, Thecha Prawns, Patoli and Bottle Gourd Halwa and more; the flavours would truly transport you to the authentic recipes from the region, celebrating festival and tradition alike.
From October 31- November 2; 7:30 pm – 11 pm
Looking for a venue for corporate dining or family gathering this Diwali? Check out Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai for its Diwali special menu catering a wide range of audiences. From a live chaat counter to Indian delicacies like Dal Makhani, biryani, and a selection of Indian breads, you would find them all.
Till November 3; Rs 1899 + (Lunch) / Rs 2099 + (Dinner)
Light up your Diwali this year by entering Mool:Kitchen & Bar which is serving an array of festive delights with a modern twist. Each dish on the menu offers creative visualisation to traditional Diwali festive dishes. From the Gulab Jamun Kaapimisu, a combo of Gulab Jamun and tiramisu to the Halwa truffle, a fusion of classic halwa with white chocolate, you would find them all. Also, check out cocktails like Thecha Bomb and Marigold to refresh your senses.
Till November 3