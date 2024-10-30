Diwali deliciousness in Mumbai eateries that you cannot skip this season

Light up your Diwali this year by entering Mool:Kitchen & Bar which is serving an array of festive delights with a modern twist. Each dish on the menu offers creative visualisation to traditional Diwali festive dishes. From the Gulab Jamun Kaapimisu, a combo of Gulab Jamun and tiramisu to the Halwa truffle, a fusion of classic halwa with white chocolate, you would find them all. Also, check out cocktails like Thecha Bomb and Marigold to refresh your senses.

Till November 3