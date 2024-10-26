Check out these 6 places for a spooktacular Halloween in Mumbai

If you are in Mumbai then brace yourselves for a spooky week. Check out these interesting Halloween celebrations and definitely be part of them.
Indulge yourself in this spooky buffet organised at Sesame, Hyatt Centric. Treat yourself to some hauntingly delicious dishes and Halloween –themed cocktails which you will remember forever.
On October 31 from 7 pm onwards; Rs 1999+ per person
Enjoy an intimate dining experience for lunch of dinner – but Halloween themed. The Halloween feast with its carefully crafted dishes and drinks is sure to mesmerise your taste buds at ITC Maratha.
On October 31. Rs 3000 onwards per person
The Blue Bop Café is all set to open its gates for a Halloween party like never before. Indulge in the flavours of Avocado Monster Tacos or Spooky Spider Pizzas along with cocktails like Halloween Eyeball or Bloody Martini.
From October 28- 31
Amazonia presents a range of quirky Halloween cocktails that should not be missed. Sip on Eyes on You or Devil’s Rita and The Red Skull among many others and have a time of your life. Don’t forget to check out their signature food offerings as well.
On October 31
Popular restaurant One8 Commune is ready to welcome you to its Halloween ‘Madhouse’. Complete with spooky decorations, ambience, and interactive elements, its one experience that you should not miss. Find out what lurks in every shadowy corner of the space and of course pose for some photos. Check out this playful and horror-ific atmosphere while stopping for drinks and food.
On October 27
Head over to the SAZ American Brasserie for a limited –time Halloween menu. Check out the range of cocktails available at SAZ Café in Parel which ranges from OMEN, Blood Bank, Lucid Dreams and Annabelle. For munching on to something delicious, don’t forget dishes like Frankenstein’s Garden, Devil's Snare, Nightmare in Alaska and more.
From October 26 – 31