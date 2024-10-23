Mumbai gets a new restaurant on the block that combines love and food

Mumbai has a new restaurant on the block! Denoted as a place which is not just a diner but a sanctuary where love and relations blossom along with food, the newly opened diner, Luv has been curated with care by brothers Luv and Chef Akash Deshpande. The restaurant is a testament to their childhood connection where they draw from personal elements to create a wholesome space for the people.
The menu is a gastronomic journey including Kokum prawns with crackers, Lamb tacos with Chimichurri, Soft shell crab & milk bun, Mushroom tart, Chef’s special: tomato de burrata toast and more. For those who love to experiment with desserts can check out the starry night, a tribute to Van Gogh or Veiled Lady by Raffaelo Monti. While at the diner, one should also not forget to pair it with wonderful beverages like Sober Mary or Coolcumber.
What: Luv
Opening Time: noon onwards
Location: Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai