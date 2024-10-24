Don’t miss the stunning Mumbai skyline and a delicious menu at this revamped restaurant

Experience the best of Mumbai skyline and sea-line along with a delectable array of dishes at this rooftop restaurant which offers nothing but luxury. The Allamanda Terrace located at Hotel Marine Plaza is sure to take you on a culinary adventure as it is back with a bang after a quick revamp.
Featuring modern Indian cuisine you would find dishes like Sesame Edamame, Cheese kebabs, Tandoori lamb chops, Coriander Pesto chicken, Rasmalai tres leches or the Gajar halwa Baklava and more. Don’t forget to take your pick from their beverage menu as well! Crafted with the best ingredients, their in-house beverage menu complements the food and makes it a wholesome experience.
What: Allamanda Terrace
Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Mumbai