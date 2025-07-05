ABFC Festive Edit 2025 brings India’s finest designers to Chennai

This year’s edition is thoughtfully segmented to meet the needs of the modern shopper preparing for the festive season. Highlights include fine jewellery featuring exquisite bridal sets and cocktail sets in high quality polkis, Columbian emeralds, south sea pearls from PC Totuka & Sons (Jaipur), heirloom, and contemporary master pieces in diamonds, rubies and emeralds by Pradeep Poddar Jewellers (Kolkata), and IVAIRA, known for their bespoke lab-grown diamond collections.

For those looking to make a statement, Diosa Paris, Just Love Fine Jewellery (Mumbai), and PRATA 925 (Surat), and Esme Crystals (Mumbai) offer destination-worthy designs that effortlessly elevate any look.

The fashion lineup is equally compelling. From festive wear by Vrinda by Pundrik Dubey (Delhi) to Kolkata’s Wafe, Apeksha Jain (Delhi), Kiaayo (Kutch), Raisa by Srishti (Jaipur), Jdang Label (Delhi) and Alka Nath (Goa) the garments strike a balance between contemporary silhouettes and traditional motifs. Pret and co-ord sets from labels like Vaayu (Kolkata) and Label A (Varanasi) Satyagiri (Jaipur) bring everyday elegance into the spotlight.

With Chennai’s summer still lingering, breathable styles from Peela Dhaga, Aarni, Reshmi, and Cute Cottons promise comfort without compromising on style. Meanwhile, handcrafted saris and embroidery from Kinshuk’s Pure Lucknow, Aura Kreation (Mumbai) Sayanti Ghosh, Soumodeep Dutta Label, Virachi and Kanika 35 C (Kolkata), and Jaishree Kedia (Chennai) showcase India’s textile richness.

The finishing touches come courtesy of accessory labels like Simran’s (Bangalore) Bousni Bags (Mysore) and ZÉLE PARFUM, offering the perfect complements to a festive ensemble.

As Arti notes, “Chennai’s fashion audience is evolving. They appreciate design that tells a story—and that’s exactly what ABFC aims to deliver.”

On July 9 (3 pm to 8 pm), and July 10 (11 am to 8 pm), 2025.

At the Hyatt Regency.

