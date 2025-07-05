ABFC Festive Edit 2025 brings India’s finest designers to Chennai

Chennai

Chennai’s fashion-savvy crowd has reason to rejoice as the city’s most anticipated luxury shopping experience—the Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) Festive Edit 2025—returns with a refined curation of India’s top designers. The event promises an immersive dive into the world of Indian fashion, jewellery, and handcrafted elegance.

A festive tradition returns to Chennai

In a city that blends cultural heritage with a growing appetite for contemporary luxury, ABFC has become more than just an exhibition—it’s a festive tradition. “Each season, we work closely with our designers to ensure that what is presented in Chennai is fresh, exclusive, and aligned with the spirit of celebration,” says Arti Bagdy, curator and the force behind the show. “The Festive Edit is not just a showcase—it’s an experience that reflects India’s evolving luxury narrative.”

JDANG - Delhi
JDANG - Delhi
Intricate bridal polki and emerald jewellery set from PC Totuka & Sons showcased at ABFC.
PC Totuka & Sons – Jaipur
Elegant festive wear by Satyagiri, Jaipur, showcasing traditional Rajasthani craftsmanship in modern silhouettes.
Satyagiri - Jaipur
Handcrafted contemporary ensemble by Soumodeep Dutta Label, featuring intricate textile work and artisanal detailing from Kolkata.
Soumodeep Dutta Label – Kolkata
Stylish pret ensemble by Vaayu, Kolkata, blending contemporary design with traditional Indian textiles.
Vaayu – Kolkata
Breathable and elegant outfits by Vaayu, Kolkata.
Vaayu – Kolkata

This year’s edition is thoughtfully segmented to meet the needs of the modern shopper preparing for the festive season. Highlights include fine jewellery featuring exquisite bridal sets and cocktail sets in high quality polkis, Columbian emeralds, south sea pearls from PC Totuka & Sons (Jaipur), heirloom, and contemporary master pieces in diamonds, rubies and emeralds by Pradeep Poddar Jewellers (Kolkata), and IVAIRA, known for their bespoke lab-grown diamond collections.

For those looking to make a statement, Diosa Paris, Just Love Fine Jewellery (Mumbai), and PRATA 925 (Surat), and Esme Crystals (Mumbai) offer destination-worthy designs that effortlessly elevate any look.

The fashion lineup is equally compelling. From festive wear by Vrinda by Pundrik Dubey (Delhi) to Kolkata’s Wafe, Apeksha Jain (Delhi), Kiaayo (Kutch), Raisa by Srishti (Jaipur), Jdang Label (Delhi) and Alka Nath (Goa) the garments strike a balance between contemporary silhouettes and traditional motifs. Pret and co-ord sets from labels like Vaayu (Kolkata) and Label A (Varanasi) Satyagiri (Jaipur) bring everyday elegance into the spotlight.

With Chennai’s summer still lingering, breathable styles from Peela Dhaga, Aarni, Reshmi, and Cute Cottons promise comfort without compromising on style. Meanwhile, handcrafted saris and embroidery from Kinshuk’s Pure Lucknow, Aura Kreation (Mumbai) Sayanti Ghosh, Soumodeep Dutta Label, Virachi and Kanika 35 C (Kolkata), and Jaishree Kedia (Chennai) showcase India’s textile richness.

The finishing touches come courtesy of accessory labels like Simran’s (Bangalore) Bousni Bags (Mysore) and ZÉLE PARFUM, offering the perfect complements to a festive ensemble.

As Arti notes, “Chennai’s fashion audience is evolving. They appreciate design that tells a story—and that’s exactly what ABFC aims to deliver.”

On July 9 (3 pm to 8 pm), and July 10 (11 am to 8 pm), 2025.

At the Hyatt Regency.

Team Indulge

