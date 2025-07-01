This athleisure label dropped a bold, breathable summer edit for girls on the go
Who said sweat can’t be chic? Dizzy Duck’s new Summer Edit is here to shut that idea down. Bold, breathable, and unapologetically inclusive, this collection proves that performance wear doesn’t have to hide in the shadows of style. Designed for real bodies and real movement, each piece is made to flex with your day — from early-morning flows to late-night hangs.
An athleisure inspired by the Indian summer
With earthy tones, sculpted silhouettes, and fabric tech that keeps up, Dizzy Duck is bringing the heat — and the cool — to your summer wardrobe. Whether you're powering through a Pilates class or posted up at a café with iced matcha in hand, this is athleisure that moves, breathes, and turns heads. The best part? You’ll never want to take it off. Indulge talks to Ipsita Das , founder, Dizzy Duck, to know more about the latest drop.
What inspired the bold and breathable aesthetic of Dizzy Duck’s summer edit?
The Indian summer doesn’t do subtle things—and neither do we. This edit was inspired by the need for clothing that lets your skin breathe and your personality speak, whether you’re breaking a sweat or breaking into a post-work iced matcha. The palette leans rich and earthy, while the cuts stay fuss-free and flattering.
“Performance can party” is such a vibe—how did you balance technical function with statement-making style in this line?
Every piece in this drop is made with sweat-wicking, stretch-friendly, and sculpting fabrics—but with a design language that feels elevated. Think racer-back bras with cross-back details, fitted crop tanks, and curve-defining leggings that move with you. The style isn’t loud, but it’s confident and considered.
Inclusivity seems core to the collection. How did you approach designing for different body types and movement needs?
We designed this collection for real bodies in real motion—with pieces that don’t pinch, roll, or limit how you move. From high-coverage sports bras to streamlined leggings that hold without compressing, every item was fit-tested on a range of body types to make sure everyone feels supported and seen.
Athleisure is often about transition—studio to street, mat to café. How does this collection help people move through their day with confidence?
This entire edit is built to flex—from yoga flows to coffee runs. The fits are designed to layer and style easily. Our Signature Tops and Sculpt Bras can be worn solo or under a blazer, while the leggings are seamless enough for movement and sleek enough for errands. You won’t feel the need to change, and you won’t want to.
Can you talk us through the key hero pieces or standout styles in this drop?
Absolutely. The Signature Sculpt Bra with cross-back straps is a visual and functional standout—designed for high support without digging in. The second-skin Leggings have a no-roll high waist and butt-lift contour seams that make them a repeat staple. We’re also obsessed with our Fitted Power Tee, which hugs right and layers perfectly.
Was there a specific customer, moment, or vibe that shaped how this summer edit came to life?
It was shaped by our community—girls who told us, “I want to wear something to class, then lunch, then my couch”. That moment made it clear: we don’t need more “workout wear,” we need movement wear. This edit captures that energy—pieces that stay put, feel soft, and look sharp across every setting.
Price starts at Rs 2,299. Available online.