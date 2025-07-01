This athleisure label dropped a bold, breathable summer edit for girls on the go

Who said sweat can’t be chic? Dizzy Duck’s new Summer Edit is here to shut that idea down. Bold, breathable, and unapologetically inclusive, this collection proves that performance wear doesn’t have to hide in the shadows of style. Designed for real bodies and real movement, each piece is made to flex with your day — from early-morning flows to late-night hangs.

An athleisure inspired by the Indian summer

With earthy tones, sculpted silhouettes, and fabric tech that keeps up, Dizzy Duck is bringing the heat — and the cool — to your summer wardrobe. Whether you're powering through a Pilates class or posted up at a café with iced matcha in hand, this is athleisure that moves, breathes, and turns heads. The best part? You’ll never want to take it off. Indulge talks to Ipsita Das , founder, Dizzy Duck, to know more about the latest drop.