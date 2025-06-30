An iconic French jewellery house just opened its first boutique in India

With its bold fusion of Parisian elegance and modern edge, Messika has redefined diamond jewellery for a new generation—one that values both movement and meaning. Now, the iconic French luxury maison has officially arrived in India, opening its very first boutique at The Chanakya in New Delhi, marking a milestone moment for the brand and the country’s ever-evolving luxury landscape.

What’s next for Messika in India?

Fresh off a luminous showing at Cannes 2025, where global stars like Rihanna, Angela Bassett, Simone Ashley, Gong Jun, and Indian celebrities Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter sparkled in its signature pieces, Messika’s global presence has never felt more impactful—or more stylish.