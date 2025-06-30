An iconic French jewellery house just opened its first boutique in India
With its bold fusion of Parisian elegance and modern edge, Messika has redefined diamond jewellery for a new generation—one that values both movement and meaning. Now, the iconic French luxury maison has officially arrived in India, opening its very first boutique at The Chanakya in New Delhi, marking a milestone moment for the brand and the country’s ever-evolving luxury landscape.
What’s next for Messika in India?
Fresh off a luminous showing at Cannes 2025, where global stars like Rihanna, Angela Bassett, Simone Ashley, Gong Jun, and Indian celebrities Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter sparkled in its signature pieces, Messika’s global presence has never felt more impactful—or more stylish.
At the heart of the house is the Move Collection: a minimalist yet expressive line defined by its signature trio of floating diamonds. As Messika celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, the launch in India feels not only timely but deeply intentional.
Pranav Saboo, who has been instrumental in bringing the brand to India, shares insights into the brand’s entry into India, the emotional storytelling behind Move, and what makes Messika resonate so deeply—from Paris to New Delhi.
What inspired the decision to bring the brand to India, and why now?
India is currently one of the most exciting and fastest-growing luxury markets in the world. The evolving consumer base is well-travelled, discerning, and increasingly inclined towards global brands that blend craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities.
Messika fits perfectly into this landscape as it's a brand that redefines diamond jewellery as “everyday luxury,” offering pieces that are wearable, lightweight, and fashion-forward.
With the Indian clientele becoming more aspirational and style-conscious, we felt this was the perfect moment to introduce the first boutique in India.
The Move Collection is central to the Messika's identity. What makes it such a timeless and globally beloved line?
The Move Collection is where the Messika story began. Its minimal yet playful design, featuring three moving diamonds, is instantly recognizable and universally appealing. What makes it timeless is its ability to remain relevant. Whether it’s the classic Move Uno or bold new interpretations like So Move or Move Titanium, the collection blends meaning, design, and innovation seamlessly. It celebrates love, movement, and modern femininity.
The concept of "movement" is at the heart of the collection. Could you share the symbolism behind the moving diamonds?
Absolutely. The three moving diamonds in the Move collection hold rich symbolism and personal meaning for each wearer. For many, they represent love—the love of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. For others, the movement stands for freedom—freedom of expression, individuality, and the ability to break free from tradition. The number three is also a symbol of balance, echoed in many cultures: it can mean three generations, three wishes, or three defining moments. It’s this versatility and emotional connection that makes Move truly special.
Could you highlight any standout moments or pieces from Cannes that particularly resonated with the brand?
Cannes 2025 was incredibly special for Messika. We were proud to see our Indian celebrities Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter wearing our creations at the prestigious event. Janhvi looked radiant in So Move Earrings & Glam Azone Ring while Ishaan wore a bold Move Titanium bracelet and Move Signet Ring, both reflecting the brand’s avant-garde and inclusive spirit. Cannes 2025 spotting was especially meaningful as it coincided with the opening of our first boutique in India at The Chanakya, New Delhi, and the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Messika. We also saw global stars like Rihanna, Angela Bassett, Simone Ashley, Gong Jun donning Messika at the red carpet.
What kind of craftsmanship goes into creating the Move Collection, particularly its signature floating diamond motif?
The craftsmanship behind the Move Collection is both intricate and ingenious. Each diamond glides within a precisely engineered track ensuring freedom of movement while maintaining complete security. Some models include a hidden stop system to prevent the diamond from rotating out of sight, especially on rings. We also elevate the diamond slightly above its gold setting to optimize light reflection, enhancing its brilliance. Around the diamond, the closed setting is finely crafted with the utmost precision - thin enough to let the stone shine, strong enough to hold it firmly. It’s this balance of technical mastery and aesthetic elegance that gives Move its iconic identity.
Price starts at Rs 70,000. Available online.
