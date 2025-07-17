Madras Couture Fashion Week 2025 returns to Chennai

Since its inception in 2014, MCFW has carved out a unique identity in India’s fashion landscape, championing homegrown designers while embracing global aesthetics. What began as a niche showcase has grown into a dynamic platform that draws designers, models, influencers, and industry insiders from across the country.

This year, the showcase will feature six curated fashion shows, choreographed by the inimitable Karun Raman, whose theatrical direction and styling will bring each designer’s vision to life. Expect standout moments, innovative sequences, and a celebration of textures—from luxe silks to structured organzas, all tied together with impeccable accessorising.

“We’re excited about the impressive designer lineup this season. There’s variety and exclusivity—something to cater to every cross-section of our audience. And each piece, each garment, tells its own story,” says Satish.

From edgy contemporary cuts to modern takes on tradition, the six participating designers will present theme-based collections designed for the modern, confident wearer. The collections—catering to both couture lovers and ready-to-wear clients —are a testament to the craftsmanship and evolving fashion dialogue within the city and beyond.

Satish, who has built a reputation for premium experiences, reflects on the journey, “We’re proud to have sustained and grown this platform over 11 seasons. This year, we’re thrilled to take it to the next level.”

By invitation only. July 20. From 7 pm to 10 pm. Radisson Blu GRT Hotel,GST Road.

—Team Indulge

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress