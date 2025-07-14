trueBrowns Spring/Summer ’25 is all about effortless style
trueBrowns’ Spring/Summer ’25 collection, Qala Drop 2, is a tribute to effortless style, quiet confidence, and the many moods of modern womanhood. Whether she’s powering through her 9-to-5 or unwinding at a weekend brunch, Qala Drop 2 offers pieces that move with her—seamlessly transitioning from day to evening, work to leisure.
Must-have summer pieces for versatile wardrobe styling
We spoke to Udita Bansal, founder, trueBrowns, to learn more about the collection:
What sparked the idea behind this collection?
At its core, Qala is about rhythm, the internal rhythm of a woman who moves through different spaces, roles, and emotions with quiet power. The idea is how when passion converts to profession, that becomes your purpose in life, your Qala. They don’t conform to rigid templates; their lives flow between moments of ambition, introspection, creativity, and pause. Qala celebrates this fluidity. To me, Qala means grace in motion.
This collection blends structure and fluidity—what story are you telling through that contrast?
The collection mirrors the duality of modern womanhood—strength and softness, certainty and openness. Structured elements bring a sense of grounded confidence, while fluid silhouettes allow for movement, ease, and grace. Together, they tell a story of a woman who is self-assured yet constantly evolving.
How do the tones support the idea of effortless confidence?
We approached colour as an emotional language. The soft pastels, earthy neutrals, and summer tones reflect the serenity and self-assuredness that doesn’t need to shout to be heard. These tones flatter without overwhelming, allowing women to express confidence that feels deeply personal rather than performative.
How do you balance comfort with sophistication?
For us, true sophistication lies in how a garment makes you feel while wearing it. We’ve worked extensively on fabric selection; breathable, natural textiles that drape effortlessly, combined with clean construction. Subtle details like pockets, thoughtful necklines, and light-weight embroideries ensure that.
What is one piece that you feel is a summer must-have?
The front open kurta sets styles as well as the smart collared styles are true essentials from this collection. It offers versatility, comfort, and can easily transition across occasions, whether it’s work, travel, or a casual gathering.
Price starts at Rs 2,499. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl