Bespoke rings by Ena Khandari celebrate love, legacy, and strength

“At the core of our brand, we believe jewellery should be more than beautiful—it should be meaningful,” Ena shares. “We chose bespoke rings as our canvas because they’re often tied to life’s most profound moments. Each ring we create is a personal expression, shaped by the stories, values, and identity of the wearer.”

Through thoughtful design and storytelling, Ena transforms emotion into form. Rings, in particular, are seen as quiet declarations—of identity, of intention, of memory. To her, they represent empowerment—tangible symbols of one’s story and selfhood.

“We see them as quiet symbols of strength—of choosing yourself, your journey, and your values,” she says.

The bespoke process begins with a conversation. Ena and her team take the time to understand the story, sentiment, or symbolism the client wishes to preserve. From there, they translate that emotion into form—guiding each client through a curated experience involving sketches, stones, and materials, all chosen with intention and care.

“We pay attention to the small cues—how someone speaks, what they value, the stories they hold close. Personality lives in contrast and nuance, so we focus on texture, proportion, and symbolism,” Ena explains. “Whether it’s a hidden engraving, a rare stone, or an unexpected silhouette, every element is selected to reflect something deeply true.”

Clients often gravitate toward gemstones with personal resonance—rubies for passion, emeralds for growth, tanzanites for transformation, and diamonds for resilience. Heirloom stones are frequently reimagined into fresh designs, creating a meaningful bridge between past and present. Even the choice of metal holds weight—yellow gold for radiance, white gold for clarity, and rose gold for love. “These details become part of the story the piece tells,” Ena says.

As jewellery increasingly becomes a medium of self-expression, Ena sees a shift in what clients seek. “People want jewellery that reflects who they are—not just how they look. It’s not about trends. It’s about meaning, memory, identity. In that way, jewellery becomes more than an accessory—it becomes part of who you are,” she adds.

