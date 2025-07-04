Simplicity meets sophistication in this summer jewellery collection
This summer, Hazoorilal Legacy invites you to step into a season of ease, elegance, and quiet confidence with its latest collection —Summer of Zoori. Designed under the creative vision of Sonal Narang, the Spring-Summer 2025 line is an ode to effortless luxury.
Think sun-kissed afternoons, soft silhouettes, and jewellery that moves with you—light, minimal, and deeply expressive. With its blend of contemporary charm and timeless craftsmanship, Zoori celebrates the modern woman who finds beauty in simplicity and style in every moment.
The rise of quiet luxury in jewellery
We talk to Sonal Narang, creative head at Hazoorilal Legacy, to know more about the new drop:
What inspired the mood and message behind this collection?
Summer of Zoori presents jewellery that is easy-going, expressive, and effortlessly chic. With a focus on quality and thoughtful craftsmanship, this collection is made for women who embrace style with ease and find beauty in life’s simple pleasures.
How did you translate that feeling into fine jewellery design?
We created pieces that feel light, easy, and comfortable to wear. We used soft shapes, gentle curves, and small details that feel natural and nice to touch. The jewellery is not stiff or heavy—it moves with you and feels like a part of you. Each piece is made to match your mood and style, like a quiet, beautiful addition to your everyday look.
What kind of styling did you envision for these pieces?
This collection is designed with versatility in mind. Each piece invites you to mix, match, and layer—blending textures and lengths to create a look that’s uniquely yours, transitioning from desk to dinner. Whether worn solo for a subtle statement or styled together for added impact, the jewellery transitions effortlessly from day to night. It’s all about self- expression made simple—easy, natural, and confidently you.
What materials or finishes did you focus on for this collection?
Taking a cue from the season’s vibrant spirit, we have used a playful mix of coloured gemstones and dual-tone mixed metal in yellow and white gold. Striking emeralds, dreamy tanzanites, classic white diamonds, and radiant pink sapphires—each piece is designed to reflect the joy and colour of summer.
Why do you think effortless luxury is having such a strong moment in fashion and jewellery today?
Effortless luxury is resonating today because people are seeking authenticity, comfort, and ease in every part of their lives—including fashion and jewellery. In today’s fast-paced world, people are drawn to things that feel authentic and uncomplicated. That’s where effortless luxury stands out—it’s modern, meaningful, and fits seamlessly into everyday life while still making a statement.
Price starts at Rs 64,000 onwards. Available online.
