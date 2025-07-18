When no child comes home: The play I Hate This lays bare the devastation of parental grief

What does it look like to lose a child? A trembling hand brushing against a crib that was never used. A hospital corridor that stretches far too long. A silence between two people that once held the promise of new life. Or, as in I Hate This by David Hansen, it might look like a father, alone on stage, caught in the fragments of memory, time, and unbearable grief.

All you need to know about I Hate This

Directed by Denver Anthony Nicholas and produced by Poochu’s Productions, the staging marks a significant shift in the kind of emotional terrain our theatre dares to tread.

The play, originally written and performed as a one-man show by Hansen in the early 2000s after the death of his son, is steeped in brutal honesty and vulnerability. For Denver, the decision to bring it to Chennai was both personal and instinctive.

“As a parent myself, just the thought of any harm coming to your child is the scariest feeling imaginable,” he says. “To come across a piece where a father dives deep into his grief and loss, and comes out of it with the courage to put those feelings into words, that drew me in. I believe one of the reasons this script exists is to reach out to other parents and say, ‘You’re not alone.’”

The original script is rooted in truth, and that truth is what Denver has kept untouched. “We didn’t make any changes to the context. The original story is the truth,” he adds simply.

While Hansen’s version was a solo performance, Denver made a deliberate choice to bring in another actor, Abinaya, to inhabit the multiple voices and characters that orbit the protagonist. “I didn’t want the protagonist to shift into other characters. I wanted him to feel nothing but what the father is going through. So I cast another actor to take on the other, minute yet powerful roles. Honestly, it’s a huge task for her. But the playwright was very welcoming of the choice.”