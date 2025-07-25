Seasoned Souls is back with bold original monologues in Chennai

Listen, we get it. Monologues? Might sound like something from a dusty drama textbook, or worse, a one-person therapy session where you’re trapped in your seat, wondering if the exit is too far away. But Seasoned Souls 3.1 isn’t that. It’s a stage, a spotlight, and a set of raw, original voices daring to stand alone and say, “Here’s a truth...mine, maybe yours too.”

Inside Chennai’s boldest stage for original monologues: Seasoned Souls 3.1

This isn’t some off-the-shelf production. Everything is original. No Shakespeare, no adaptations, no borrowed drama. As Aparna Rajhesh puts it, “We wanted original scripts and no adaptations.” And when the platform is your own brainchild, as it is for Aparna, who’s also the founder of The Art Factory, the stakes are deeply personal.

Formed during the pandemic in 2020 by a group of theatre enthusiasts, The Art Factory (TAF) launched Seasoned Souls last year, a platform that brings together actors, writers, and directors to create and perform original monologues. Now in its fourth edition, features three new monologues alongside three from the November 2024 showcase, with six unique pieces helmed by different creatives.

For this season, Aparna performs a monologue penned by writer-director Vedarun Rajkumar. “I’d seen his work and was fascinated by his writing,” she says. “I requested him to write a monologue for me. He was busy, but kind enough to agree and when I read it, I already saw myself there. It was an instant connection.”

What’s the piece about? She’s keeping that under wraps. But she teases, “It’s something everyone can resonate with and feel good about.” That’s the thing with monologues. They just sit you down and talk to you.

And then there’s actor Balram. If Aparna speaks with calm certainty, Balram arrives like lightning in a bottle. “More than the script, the thing that drew me to Seasoned Souls 3.1 is very, very simple. It’s the stage,” he says. “If I’m getting a chance to perform in front of people on stage, that too solo, I’m never missing it. More than love, I’d say the stage sets me free.”

His character? A happy, hopeful man who’s excited to meet his mother with a surprise waiting. He’s full of life. Oh, and he can’t see.

When asked if there are any moments in his piece that hit hard for him as a performer, “There’s nothing specific I’d point to,” Balram says. “The piece in itself is hard.” But hard doesn’t mean heavy. It means exposed. “You’re on your own. Nobody is coming to save you if you mess things up. You fall straight on your bum. It’s terrifying. But it’s exciting. Imagine being on stage and the entire focus is on you. They’re listening to you.” He says, “You feel like the most powerful person on Earth.”