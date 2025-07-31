London's Liberty Fabrics joins hands with a homegrown design studio for Collage Chennai’s 21st anniversary

That language, it turns out, speaks in flowers. Flowers Flower marries Liberty’s iconic Tana Lawn cotton—lightweight, whisper-soft, and printed with century-old botanical motifs—with Péro’s deeply tactile, hands-on approach to design. “Liberty’s archive resonated deeply with our craft-centric ethos. We used classic prints like Katie and Millie, Emma and Georgina—they were chosen to express emotional tones, almost like a free-flowing garden growing wild and true,” Aneeth explains.

In Péro’s world, no garment is ever just printed. These blooms were only the beginning. “We layered our signature techniques—hand embroidery, crochet, appliqué, fabric origami, even beadwork—onto the Liberty prints. It was about harmony, not competition,” she says.

The result? A dreamlike, tactile collection of breezy silhouettes that feel both nostalgic and defiantly contemporary. Delicate petals sculpted from fabric nestle next to beaded blooms. Threads ripple into crochet wisps. Every piece feels alive, as if it might bloom further.

The capsule’s craft map spans the length and breadth of India—from beadwork in Meerut to fabric origami from West Bengal, embroidery from Agra to crochet from Gujarat. “Our textiles are living things. They hold the stories of many hands,” says Aneeth.

It’s a philosophy that aligns perfectly with Collage’s ethos. “It’s been a wonderful journey over the past 21 years—and it continues to be just as exciting. From constant planning and ideation to bringing every detail to life, this event has been a true labour of love. We couldn’t be happier to celebrate this milestone in collaboration with Péro,” says Lata Madhu, founder of Collage.

As Collage looks ahead, Aneeth believes craft-led fashion in India is entering a powerful new phase. “We’re seeing artisans being recognised not just as workers, but as collaborators. There’s a rising awareness around upcycling, sustainability, and slow fashion. And traditional techniques—jamdani, chanderi, crochet—are being reimagined in contemporary silhouettes. India’s craftsmanship is no longer on the sidelines. It’s becoming central to the global fashion narrative,” she notes.

At Collage, 6 Rutland Gate, Nungambakkam.

