This popular label just launched limited-edition pet portrait handbags with Furever Yours

Fashion is becoming more about special stories, and Miraggio, the handbag brand is right on trend. The brand has taken a touching step forward with the launch of Furever Yours, a limited-edition personalisation plan that celebrates the strong bond between pet parents and their much-loved companions.
“At the core of Furever Yours lies a moving philosophy: pets aren’t just part of our lives, they’re part of our identity. We invite customers to immortalise their furry friends by turning our bestselling handbags, including the Ace, Denice 2.0, Rosalind, Simone, and Alexis, into wearable tributes,” says Mohit Jain, founder, Miraggio.
Wondering how to get your pet's pics stamped on bags? By simply submitting a favourite photograph of your pet, which is then hand-painted onto the bag with exceptional detail and care.
“Each custom portrait is sealed with a water-resistant finish to ensure both the artwork and its sentiment endure. Whether carried as a daily essential or styled as a statement accessory, each piece blends fashion and feeling in equal measure,” he says.
Limited to just 300 bags, Furever Yours is more than a personalisation service, it’s a celebration of love, memory, and identity. At a time when consumers are seeking more significant and emotion-driven experiences, Miraggio steps in with a collection that goes further than value and aesthetic. This isn’t just about pet lovers owning another handbag, it’s about owning their story.
Designed for today’s fashion-forward, emotionally intelligent audience, Furever Yours also reinforces Miraggio’s larger brand ethos, where functionality meets flair, and where design reflects individuality. It’s a rare fusion of craftsmanship and connection, built not just for the wardrobe, but for the heart.
“The initiative is a natural progression in the brand’s journey to redefine modern accessories,” he adds.
While their designs have always made a statement, this new offering adds a deeply personal layer, giving customers a chance to carry love on their shoulders, quite literally.
In a backdrop often defined by trends, Furever Yours feels refreshingly timeless. It is cherished yet stylish, moving yet edgy; a true keepsake for those who believe that fashion should not just be worn, but felt.
