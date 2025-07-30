This popular label just launched limited-edition pet portrait handbags with Furever Yours

Wondering how to get your pet's pics stamped on bags? By simply submitting a favourite photograph of your pet, which is then hand-painted onto the bag with exceptional detail and care.

“Each custom portrait is sealed with a water-resistant finish to ensure both the artwork and its sentiment endure. Whether carried as a daily essential or styled as a statement accessory, each piece blends fashion and feeling in equal measure,” he says.

Limited to just 300 bags, Furever Yours is more than a personalisation service, it’s a celebration of love, memory, and identity. At a time when consumers are seeking more significant and emotion-driven experiences, Miraggio steps in with a collection that goes further than value and aesthetic. This isn’t just about pet lovers owning another handbag, it’s about owning their story.

Designed for today’s fashion-forward, emotionally intelligent audience, Furever Yours also reinforces Miraggio’s larger brand ethos, where functionality meets flair, and where design reflects individuality. It’s a rare fusion of craftsmanship and connection, built not just for the wardrobe, but for the heart.

“The initiative is a natural progression in the brand’s journey to redefine modern accessories,” he adds.

While their designs have always made a statement, this new offering adds a deeply personal layer, giving customers a chance to carry love on their shoulders, quite literally.

In a backdrop often defined by trends, Furever Yours feels refreshingly timeless. It is cherished yet stylish, moving yet edgy; a true keepsake for those who believe that fashion should not just be worn, but felt.

