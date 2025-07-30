Flapper6 by Sonal Desai: A quiet revolution in conscious luxury

“Our collection merges Indian artistry with a global language of elegance. It is all about quiet revolution. It is for the woman who leads with grace and dresses with intention,” shares Sonal.

It features most grounding tones—marigold yellow that exudes warmth; leafy green that grounds the wearer in calm confidence; crisp whites that offer light and clarity. These are more than aesthetic choices, and Sonam views these hues as emotional connectors, telling a story of balance between softness and strength, poise and presence.

Flapper6’s design philosophy is centered around functionality. The fabrics are organic cottons and airy blends, thoughtfully made to breathe through humidity yet layer with elegance as autumn air sets in. “We wanted to build a seasonless wardrobe—pieces that move with you not against you,” says Sonal.

Some standout pieces include fluid shirt dresses in a range of colours that can be used for a formal and casual outing. These are tailored with precision, with soft structure that flatters universally, and separates that are part loungewear, part statement, but all with ease. What makes each garment special is the hand-finished details, offering versatility without compromising on luxury.

And who is the Flapper6 woman? She’s confident yet curious, global yet grounded. “She’s not dressing for spectacle. She’s dressing for expression. Whether she’s at a cultural summit or a quiet dinner at home, her wardrobe is an extension of her values—thoughtful, stylish, and quietly bold,” says Sonal.

With its whisper-soft power and seasonless silhouettes, Flapper6 isn’t here to follow trends. It’s here to redefine them—gracefully.

Price on request. Available online.

