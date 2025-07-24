Modern love, modern rings: Azzallure reinvents the engagement ring

The brand’s internal data reflects the shift. From January 2024 to March 2025, 38 per cent of new bridal inquiries were for non-traditional designs or remixes of existing rings, up from 22 per cent the year before. The classic halo? Out. In its place—bold gold bands, asymmetrical silhouettes, stacked stones, and sculptural forms that reflect lives in motion.

“These women aren’t just getting married — they’re founders, leaders, creators. They need a ring that moves with them, something versatile, expressive, and unapologetically theirs,” says Azzal.

The collection includes standouts like The Vault, a Cuban link diamond band with a suspended pear-cut drop—equal parts streetwear and fine art—and The Echo, where a pear-shaped diamond floats inside a halo of tapered baguettes. There’s also The Modernist, a wearable sculpture featuring three distinct cuts—Asscher, trillion, and round—set on one broad band.

For Azzal, designing these rings is intuitive and intimate. “Sometimes a client’s story includes chaos, resilience, second chances.

I reflect that in asymmetry, offset stones, or layered settings. These pieces aren’t about perfection—they’re about meaning.”

That emphasis on storytelling is what defines this moment in jewellery. “There’s nothing delicate about today’s woman. She’s bold, aware, and deeply intentional. Her ring should reflect that,” Azzal adds.

The collection, is crafted in Azzallure’s atelier using ethically sourced gold and gemstones— “because what you wear close to your skin should align with your values too.”

In a world of curated timelines and edited romance, this collection stands out as it is real, and speaks not just of love, but of evolution, expression, and ownership. Because the modern engagement ring doesn’t just mark a moment—it tells a story.

Price starts at Rs 75,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress