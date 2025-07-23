This luxe activewear collection redefines fashion and function

Among its standout materials are AerMod (micromodal-spandex blend with four-way stretch and is three times softer than cotton); AerBrush (with a cotton-like, buttery hand-feel and total freedom of movement); AerFlow (recycled poly-elastane mix that is feather-lite with “advanced moisture-wicking” for intense training and peak performance); andAerLuxe (recycled nylon-spandex with a fast-drying, smooth finish built to power through high-octane sessions, a luxe upgrade).

“Comfort, for us, doesn’t mean compromising performance. We believe in fabrics that work as hard as you do—without looking like they belong in the gym,” says Krish.

Aesthetic meets athletic

Sleek tanks, sculpted leggings, sweatpants you’ll actually want to wear in public—Aeractive is built for movement and the moments between. Gender-inclusive and rooted in versatility, the collection features an effortlessly elevated lineup: sports bras, T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, track pants and more.

“We want people to layer these pieces with their own personal style. “Dress them up, down, or somewhere in between. Aeractive should feel like you—just stronger, freer, more powerful,” Krish adds.

In a crowded market chasing hype and aesthetics, Aeractive offers a new blueprint—one engineered for performance, and wrapped in quiet luxury.

“How you move shapes how you show up. We’re just here to make sure you do it with intention,” Krish says.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com