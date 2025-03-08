Chennai to host exclusive Japanese film showcase at Madras Art Guild 2025

Chennai audiences will get a rare chance to experience the depth and diversity of Japanese cinema as the Madras Art Guild, in collaboration with the Yuj Foundation and the Consulate General of Japan in Chennai, presents an exclusive Japanese film showcase. This cultural exchange brings together acclaimed films spanning drama, sci-fi, anime, and comedy, offering a window into Japan’s rich storytelling tradition.

The carefully curated lineup includes award-winning dramas such as The Lines That Define Me and And So the Baton Is Passed, the sci-fi comedy MONDAYS: See You This Week, the alternate-history anime The Place Promised in Our Early Days, and the heartfelt comedy BL Metamorphosis.

With screenings running from 11 am to 8.40 pm, the event is an immersive celebration of Japanese cinema, bridging cultures through film.

This initiative is part of the Public Art Festivals, a not-for-profit effort supported by the Yuj Arts Foundation, which has been bringing art and cultural experiences to Indian cities for over a decade.

On March 9. At 3rd Floor, Kalki Theatre, VR Chennai, Anna Nagar

