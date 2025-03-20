Masaba X Amrapali collection to debut in Chennai

In a vibrant celebration of artistry and individuality, the Masaba X Amrapali collection has arrived in Chennai, blending the timeless allure of heritage with modern rebellion. This exclusive exhibition brings to life a collection that merges tradition with a bold twist, featuring stunning 18-carat gold designs with antique finishes, adorned with a vibrant array of gemstones.

Designed for those who embrace both the classics and contemporary styles, the collaboration showcases an eclectic mix of gemstones, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and vibrant stones like pink tourmaline, aquamarine, and citrine. The collection is a perfect harmony of two iconic design philosophies—Amrapali’s rich heritage and Masaba Gupta’s avant-garde approach to fashion.