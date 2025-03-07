Aarti Vijay Gupta’s new collection is a fusion of tradition with modern fashion

For her Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Aarti sought inspiration from the storied traditions of Kolkata, particularly the Kalighat and Patua arts. These art forms, rich in cultural and historical significance, serve as the foundation for her latest pieces. The Kalighat paintings, for instance, celebrate the devotion of the local community to the Kalighat temple, with their vibrant depictions of deities and everyday life. She worked closely with these artisans, whose struggle to keep their craft alive is reflected in the passion infused in their creations. “The artists speak not only about their daily struggles but also the joy they find in their work. Their dedication breathes life into the art they create,” she notes.

Among the most captivating elements of this collection is the incorporation of Midnapore’s scroll paintings and Patua Feet, vivid depictions of folk narratives intertwined with songs that convey the daily lives of artisans. These artistic forms are celebrated in her designs, which bring together the emotional essence of these ancient traditions with the modern sensibility of fashion. “Kalighat and Patua scroll-paintings are renowned for their stylised depictions of folklore, and the way these artists capture the emotional and cultural essence of their surroundings deeply influenced my work,” Aarti shares.

The seminal print from this collection is a breathtaking depiction of a mother and child set against the backdrop of Kolkata’s tranquil Sunderbans. Created by Mamoni Chitrakar, this piece embodies the essence of maternal love as portrayed in the Pattachitra tradition — a love that transcends time, space, and species. Aarti explains, “The scene captures that ephemeral quality of love, framing it within the quiet gaze of the forest’s inhabitants. It’s a portrayal of love as both all-encompassing and spiritual, inherent to both mother and child.”