Neeti & Mudita launches an inclusive fashion collection for every woman

Neeti & Mudita is a brand on a mission to make fashion both empowering and inclusive. With its elegant yet functional designs, the label ensures that women of all sizes can feel confident and stylish in any setting, whether it’s a day at the office or a weekend getaway. From bold prints to effortless silhouettes, the brand’s collections are as versatile as they are chic.

Founded with a clear vision, Neeti & Mudita champions the idea that fashion should be empowering, not limiting. “We created Neeti & Mudita with a vision to empower women through fashion that is stylish, versatile, and inclusive,” say the founders. “With #Stylenotsize at our core, we design for all body types, ensuring confidence and comfort in every setting — from work to travel.”

This mission is reflected in every piece the brand creates, which ranges from elegant resort wear to casual staples. The latest collection, Symmetry Shift, is a vibrant celebration of geometric and pixel prints that easily transition from tropical escapes to city outings. The founders explain that the collection is about “bringing the perfect fusion of geometric and pixel prints to life, offering pieces that work effortlessly for both tropical getaways and city outings.” The collection blends modern artistry with timeless elegance, making it a statement in any wardrobe.