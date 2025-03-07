Neeti & Mudita launches an inclusive fashion collection for every woman

Neeti & Mudita is a brand on a mission to make fashion both empowering and inclusive. With its elegant yet functional designs, the label ensures that women of all sizes can feel confident and stylish in any setting, whether it’s a day at the office or a weekend getaway. From bold prints to effortless silhouettes, the brand’s collections are as versatile as they are chic.
Founded with a clear vision, Neeti & Mudita champions the idea that fashion should be empowering, not limiting. “We created Neeti & Mudita with a vision to empower women through fashion that is stylish, versatile, and inclusive,” say the founders. “With #Stylenotsize at our core, we design for all body types, ensuring confidence and comfort in every setting — from work to travel.”
This mission is reflected in every piece the brand creates, which ranges from elegant resort wear to casual staples. The latest collection, Symmetry Shift, is a vibrant celebration of geometric and pixel prints that easily transition from tropical escapes to city outings. The founders explain that the collection is about “bringing the perfect fusion of geometric and pixel prints to life, offering pieces that work effortlessly for both tropical getaways and city outings.” The collection blends modern artistry with timeless elegance, making it a statement in any wardrobe.
Another standout in the brand’s offerings is the Cotton Luxe collection, where comfort takes center stage. “In our Cotton Luxe collection, comfort is central to every design,” the founders note. “We use soft, breathable fabrics and relaxed, flattering cuts to ensure a perfect balance of ease and style.” The result is a collection that prioritises comfort without sacrificing sophistication.
Inclusivity is another cornerstone of the brand, and the founders are proud to design for women of all sizes, from XS to 8XL. “We create pieces that cater to all sizes, through thoughtful, flattering silhouettes that enhance every woman’s shape,” the brand states. By offering a diverse range of sizes every woman can express her individuality through these collections.
The brand also firmly believes that style and sustainability can coexist. They use small-batch production and digital printing to minimise waste and reduce water consumption. “Sustainability is a core part of our identity,” the founders explain. Their eco-friendly practices are as much a reflection of the brand’s values as its designs are a reflection of its commitment to women’s empowerment.
Price starts at Rs 6,500. Available online.
Email—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com