What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

May 3 | Adyar

Revisit the nostalgia of childhood summers at The Summer We Didn’t Grow Up—an open mic evening of poetry and storytelling hosted by Blur & Noir and The Backyard Clan. Expect tales of mango-stained memories, first loves, and sunlit rooftops, stitched together with verse and voice.

INR 200. 6 pm to 8 pm. At The Backyard.