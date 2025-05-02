What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Chennai is buzzing with a lot of events this weekend and you may be interested in partaking in some of those. Check the list of events below.
May 3 | Injambakkam
Sip, paint, and personalise your own tote bag at this relaxed weekend workshop. This session includes all the materials needed—and a side of creative vibes—to help you turn a blank canvas into wearable art.
INR 899. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Hibiscus Café.
May 3 | MRC Nagar
Prepare to be swept away by an enchanting evening of orchestral brilliance as sarod virtuosos and brothers Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash take the stage. This special night promises soul-stirring music followed by a lavish dinner.
7 pm onwards. At The Leela Palace Chennai.
May 3 | Adyar
Revisit the nostalgia of childhood summers at The Summer We Didn’t Grow Up—an open mic evening of poetry and storytelling hosted by Blur & Noir and The Backyard Clan. Expect tales of mango-stained memories, first loves, and sunlit rooftops, stitched together with verse and voice.
INR 200. 6 pm to 8 pm. At The Backyard.
May 4 | Kilpauk
Dive into a night of hypnotic beats and futuristic frequencies at PSY-FI, an immersive audio-visual journey featuring Pyrokine, Novlik, and Saivite. With mind-bending visuals and space-warping basslines, this five-hour set promises a transcendent sonic voyage.
INR 999 onwards. From 7 pm. At Shadows.
May 2 | Thiruvanmiyur
A vibrant showcase of art, craft, handlooms and lifestyle finds—The Souq brings together over 100 stalls and 50 skilled artisans from across India. Explore everything from Dhakai jamdani saris and Rajasthan jewellery to kalamkari prints, hand-carved furniture and more.
Free entry. Till May 4. 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. At CERC Campus Exhibition Ground.
May 2 | RA Puram
Step into a world of statement jewellery and luxe accessories at this exclusive holiday pop-up by Outhouse. The two-day showcase brings together bold craftsmanship and contemporary design—just in time for your summer wardrobe refresh.
Till May 3. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room, Chamiers.
May 4 | Teynampet
Unleash your inner artist at this dreamy DIY Moon art wall lamp workshop. Over three to four hours, create your own glowing moon-inspired lamp using premium materials, while sipping on refreshments and soaking in the good mood.
INR 1,999. 9 am to 12 pm. Near DMS bus stop.
May 2 | AGS Cinemas
Catch Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro, which has Suriya playing a reformed gangster attempting to leave his violent past behind after making a vow to his wife, played by Pooja Hegde. But when the past comes calling, peace is easier promised than lived.
In theatres.