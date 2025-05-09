What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

May 9 | Adyar

Explore the fundamentals of rigid heddle weaving in this hands-on, beginner-friendly workshop. From understanding the loom to experimenting with textures, this three-day session offers a tactile deep dive into the world of woven fabric. Come away with new skills—and a beautiful piece made by you.

On till May 10. INR 6,800++ . 11 am to 5 pm. Shuttles & Needles.