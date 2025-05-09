What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Explore a wide variety of events happening in the city this week.
May 15 | Chetpet
Tamil Nadu’s most dazzling celebration of beauty, talent, and purpose is here. Miss Universe Tamil Nadu 2025 promises a grand showcase of exceptional women from across the state. Held under the guidance of Dr Hemamalini Rajinikanth, this year’s event is themed on Met Gala.
INR 500 onwards. From 3.30 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkata Subbarao Concert Hall.
May 9 | Adyar
Explore the fundamentals of rigid heddle weaving in this hands-on, beginner-friendly workshop. From understanding the loom to experimenting with textures, this three-day session offers a tactile deep dive into the world of woven fabric. Come away with new skills—and a beautiful piece made by you.
On till May 10. INR 6,800++ . 11 am to 5 pm. Shuttles & Needles.
May 11 | Egmore
After a heartfelt run of laughter and music, Nesan David brings Happy NDing to the stage one final time. A spirited blend of standup comedy and live music, this farewell show promises not just punchlines but also two big surprises waiting in the wings. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind musical comedy experience.
INR 499 onwards. 4 to 7 pm. Museum Theatre.
May 9 | Nungambakkam
Step into a sensory world where memory meets aroma at The Trace That Stays, a workshop dedicated to bottling the invisible. From twilight jasmine to sea-swept skin, discover the art of fragrance blending as you craft your own signature summer perfume—evocative, mindful, and entirely your own.
INR 2,360, 3 pm to 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
May 9 | PVR
Catch Shadow Force in theatres near you. It focusses on an estranged couple who finds themselves hunted by their past when a covert ops unit is sent to eliminate them. With a bounty on their heads, they must go on the run with their son, fighting to outsmart the deadly force they once belonged to.
In theatres.
May 10 | Kodambakkam
Step into a vibrant hour of storytelling that journeys across Tamil Nadu—from Kanyakumari to Madurai—through tales rooted in the region’s folklore. Told in English and Tamil by Vikram Sridhar, these narratives weave together folk myths, lullabies, songs, and riddles, touching on themes from royal sagas to the deeply personal.
INR 249. 4 pm. At IDAM.
May 10 | T Nagar
Step into your favourite Taylor Swift era and dance the night away at this glitter-soaked celebration of the Swiftie universe! From friendship bracelets to fearless anthems, join fellow fans for an unforgettable night of sparkle, nostalgia, and nonstop Taylor tunes—hosted by Loser TV Official.
Till June 29. INR 499. 4 pm. At Sin& Tonic.
May 10 | Kottur
Koopukkadu shines a stark light on the environmental and human cost of tea production in Valparai. Based on ARA’s novel and brought to screen by filmmaker Gita Hudson, this 60-minute documentary explores deforestation and the harsh realities faced by tea estate workers.
5:30 pm. Tamil Virtual Academy, Anna University Campus.