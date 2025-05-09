Mother's Day 2025: Check out what the Kolkata eateries have on offer for our mums

Mothers always happen to know our favourites, our choices, what we like to eat, and how we like to eat. Whether we are sad, dejected, happy, unwell or just don’t feel like eating, she’ll make sure to whip up something simple yet extraordinary. This Mother’s Day let’s not just treat her with something special, but also take a vow to know her favourites too, even if it is something as simple as a dal-chawal. Here is a list of places in Kolkata and what they have for our pretty mums.
Treat your mother to a lovely brunch at The Conclave Verde with specialities like Vegetable croquettes, Thai spring rolls, Irani murgh tikka, Dry chilli fish, Radha ballavi, Rara gosht, Doi katla, Kolkata-style chicken biryani, Gandharaj ghol, Spicy guava, Hot malpua, Ice cream and much more. Get an eclectic mix of flavours and cuisines during the starter, main course and dessert oriented brunch. And the best part is that it doesn’t drill a hole in your pockets.
Available on May 11 at Rs 799+.
If your mother loves the traditional-style sandesh, then here’s what will bring a smile to her face. Give her a boxful of Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick Maa Sandesh. This limited –edition creation transports one back to simpler days when sandesh was the one dessert for all things good, joyful and happy. Made with the traditional processes of sandesh-making it will burst in the mouth with flavours and reignite sweet memories.
Available across all outlets of the shop in the city till May 11.
Trust cloud kitchen Paprika Gourmet and convince your mother to take a day off from their kitchens because homemade gourmet food could not taste any better. The Cheese garden platter is the savoury kick to your celebration that you wanted. With flaky focaccia, smooth hummus, pomegranate studded-cheese ball it’s that one platter which needs to be savoured mindfully and with time. For your sweet indulgences there’s The Dessert Box, Artisanal Ice Cream Hamper with a variety of toppings and for the health-conscious moms – the Protein Bar.
Available until May 11 between 9 am to 7 pm at Rs 300+ onwards.
What better than Mother’s Day to make your mom taste a new cuisine? Check out the Lebanese Platter from home-kitchen Ambrosia which puts out a spread to remember. For all your home celebrations bring in the flavours of Middle East this time with creamy hummus, smoky baba ganoush, muhammara, labneh, za’tar and olive oil falafel, fresh salad, handmade pita breads, lavash and more. This vegetarian delight would ignite your cravings for more.
Available until May 11 between 11 am to 7 pm at Rs 3999+.
Does work keep you away from spending quality time and having fun with your mother? Then Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata has taken care of it all. Check in to have a special brunch with your mother at their regional concept speciality restaurant YAYAvar. With a host of live counters, fresh salads, cold cuts, main course varying across cuisines, it’s one hospitality to remember. Post that enjoy a colourful (and maybe a little messy) session with artist Nitya as you make postcards with your mom at TESS.
On May 11 lunch from 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm at Rs 1699+ and activity from 4 pm – 8 pm.
Get your mother to experience a special brunch at Novotel Kolkata Hotels and Residencies. Curated by Chef Vikram Jaiswal, the menu includes Fish paturi, Chicken Makhanwala, Hungarian chicken stew, Salted caramel pie and more. Beyond food, the guests will be treated to live music performances, a ‘Mom & Me’ photo wall with instant Polaroid keepsakes, and several other surprises.
On May 11 from 12.30 pm to 4 pm at Rs 2099+.
A brunch gets even better when there is live music to accompany it. From Murgh masala Amritsari to Mayer haater maacher chop, Nasik farms red wine poached pears with greens to Slow roasted chicken with roasted root veggies, Alfresco at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata, has it all. Don’t forget to surprise her with the Mother's Day special pastry on arrival and chocolate box as a takeaway gift.
On May 11 from 12.30 to 3.30 pm at INR 2200+ per person.
Nothing is better than seeing our moms enjoying her favourite dishes, and the variety of dishes that Fairfield by Marriott is offering at their Mother’s Day brunch looks absolutely exciting. Smoked mackerel salad with crunchy vegetables, Fish sweet pepper salad with egg whites, Fish Meunière, Eggplant involtini, Rosun morich diye chingri, Mourala macher pyazi, to name just a few. Don’t miss the 20 kinds of desserts that they have on offer for the day.
Available on May 11, 12.30 to 4.20 pm, INR 1699+ taxes per person.
This Mother’s Day, ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar invite you to celebrate the love and warmth that make mothers truly special. Both hotels are offering one-of-a-kind culinary experiences to honour the remarkable women in our lives. Delight in their dessert menu from Nutmeg by Gourmet Couch, crafted to evoke sweet moments and cherished memories. Indulge in the Super Mom Chocolate Hazelnut Cake or the refreshing Celebrating You Mango & Mint Cheesecake to the Super Mom Mango & Pistachio Trifle. Surprise her with a Piñata of Goodies—a fully edible chocolate heart filled with almond and saffron madeleines, white chocolate and pistachio rochers, pistachio dragees, and almond florentines. All-day dining restaurants Eden Pavilion at ITC Sonar and Grand Market Pavilion at ITC Royal Bengal will present lavish buffet spreads. Eden Pavilion’s menu reflects a rich tapestry of flavours from traditional Bengali recipes to Anglo-Indian delights.
Available on May 11. Eden Pavilion: 1-3 pm & 7-10.30 pm, INR 1800+ | Grand Market Pavilion: 1-3.30 pm & 7-11 pm, INR 1925+ per person.
Inspired by the nostalgic aromas of a mother’s kitchen, the brunch menu Maayer Haat-er Ranna with a Brunch Twist at JW Kitchen blends traditional recipes with inventive twists. Highlights include a smoky Aam Pora Shorbot Spritzer, classic Shorshe Deviled Eggs spiced with mustard and green chili, and Mini Luchi Sliders filled with kosha mangsho or chanar dalna. Guests can also savour Chingri Malai Toast on buttery brioche, a unique Paneer Bhapa Lasagna, and crispy Bok Phool & Begun Chips served with mint chutney.
Available on May 11 from 12.30-4 pm at INR 2299++ per person.