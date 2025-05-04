What makes this newly opened lounge bar on Park Street a desirable weekend hotspot?

For the mains came the Knotted Burrata Bomb pizza. Topped with basil, tomato, tangy pesto, and a fresh burrata bomb, the pizza was an Italian artistry to relish. The savoury burrata made us lose ourselves in the cheesiness of the Pizza, which was broken by the tanginess of the tomatoes and pesto and the smokey flavour of the crust. We paired it with the innovative cocktail The Chutney Connect, which fuses Panchforon, gondhoraj, and chilli oil drops to bring out the most impressive flavours we could have imagined. The spicy afterkick that we got from the Chilli oil surely made us return for it again.