What makes this newly opened lounge bar on Park Street a desirable weekend hotspot?

The moment we entered Corridor Bar and Kitchen, what struck us first were the walls, full of quirky neons, sassy vintage wall art, and an enviable bookcase backdrop to upgrade our Instagram. The vertical walkthrough inside the newly opened lounge on Park Street was filled with a huge red sofa, high stools, a bar to look out for, and a ceiling light upwards where the meandering multi-coloured lights and the soundscapes gifted by the resident DJ lift up the mood, every single time.
A quick glimpse of the space ?
As we settled on our already favourite red sofa, popping in Melting mushrooms, we felt the layers of mushroom, spice filling, and melted cheese unravel inside our mouth. These shareable starters were so good that we did not think twice before wiping off the full plate. For all the fish lovers, we had the citrusy Gondhoraj Fish Tikka. What impressed us was the subtlety of the Gondhoraj flavour as opposed to the strong flavours usually found in most places. The mint chutney accompaniment elevated the flavours to another level. We paired it with Passage to Paradise, a refreshing watermelon, basil, ginger-based mocktail topped up with sparkling water.
For the mains came the Knotted Burrata Bomb pizza. Topped with basil, tomato, tangy pesto, and a fresh burrata bomb, the pizza was an Italian artistry to relish. The savoury burrata made us lose ourselves in the cheesiness of the Pizza, which was broken by the tanginess of the tomatoes and pesto and the smokey flavour of the crust. We paired it with the innovative cocktail The Chutney Connect, which fuses Panchforon, gondhoraj, and chilli oil drops to bring out the most impressive flavours we could have imagined. The spicy afterkick that we got from the Chilli oil surely made us return for it again.
When we craved for something continental, a plate of Barbeque Grilled chicken appeared in front of us. Complete with barbeque sauce, succulent grilled chicken steak, soft-boiled vegetables, creamy mashed potatoes, hushed our cravings immediately. The juicy and meaty pieces drowned in the barbeque sauce were a tasty affair. To balance the savouriness with a slight hint of sweetness, we sipped the Bengal Banoffee along. As the name suggests, made of katali kola and old monk coffee with a sweetish foam and caramelised banana pieces, the cocktail was the perfect accompaniment to the meal.
Drawing its name from the look of the place, which resembles a Corridor, it gives off a 70s or 80s retro feel. Helmed by Chef Basudeb Naskar and mixologist Raja Mallick, this place is definitely the new chill pad added to the social and culinary scene of Kolkata.
At 1 A Russell Street, Bangur BFL Estate, Park Street
Open from 2 pm – 12 am (Weekends till 2 am)
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1800+