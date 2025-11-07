Drummer Stéphane Scharlé brings Paris qui Dort back to life with sound

When a city stops moving, what sound does silence make? That’s the question at the heart of Paris qui Dort - Cine-concert, a century-old French silent film that finds a new rhythm this weekend.

A black-and-white Paris frozen in time meets the pulse of the Augmented Drum

Audiences will watch René Clair’s 1924 classic unfold on screen, with its dreamlike vision of a Paris frozen in time, while French drummer and composer Stéphane Scharlé performs a live, electrifying score on his invention, the Augmented Drum.

Presented by the French Institute in India and the Alliance Française network, this rare screening transforms a black-and-white sci-fi gem into a living, pulsing experience, where film meets sound, and the past meets the future.

“The film actually turns 100 this year,” says Stéphane. “In the past, I’ve created several live film concerts with my band, exploring horror, adventure, and burlesque. What I was missing was science fiction, and what could be better than this magnificent, newly restored film?”

Clair’s Paris qui Dort, restored in 4K by the Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé Foundation, imagines a Paris struck still by a mad scientist’s mysterious ray. A lone night watchman wakes atop the Eiffel Tower to find the city motionless. Around him, a handful of survivors wander through a metropolis of frozen dancers, halted cars, and time itself suspended mid-breath.