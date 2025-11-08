Stand-up show Relationship and Friendship by Guna Kannan finds humour in human bonds

When Guna Kannan says he’s “a joke turned into a comedian,” you know you’re in for an honest hour of laughter that doesn’t try too hard. Having been in the stand-up circuit for over four years now, Guna has found his space in observational humour, turning everyday moments into punchlines that catch you off guard.

Observational humour meets heartfelt storytelling in this Chennai comic’s latest act

“All they can expect is just fun and unlimited laughter,” he says about his upcoming set. “I don’t overpromise.”

The show, titled Relationship and Friendship, dives into the absurdities of bonds we form, from romantic escapades to awkward friendships and everything that makes them both funny and fragile.

Known for his quick wit and relatable setups, Guna’s material draws from the ironies of everyday life. “Ironies in anything interest me,” he shares. His sets are mostly observational, laced with anecdotes and about “30 per cent crowd work, which the audience tends to enjoy these days.”