Stand-up show Relationship and Friendship by Guna Kannan finds humour in human bonds

When Guna Kannan says he’s “a joke turned into a comedian,” you know you’re in for an honest hour of laughter that doesn’t try too hard. Having been in the stand-up circuit for over four years now, Guna has found his space in observational humour, turning everyday moments into punchlines that catch you off guard.
“All they can expect is just fun and unlimited laughter,” he says about his upcoming set. “I don’t overpromise.”
The show, titled Relationship and Friendship, dives into the absurdities of bonds we form, from romantic escapades to awkward friendships and everything that makes them both funny and fragile.
Known for his quick wit and relatable setups, Guna’s material draws from the ironies of everyday life. “Ironies in anything interest me,” he shares. His sets are mostly observational, laced with anecdotes and about “30 per cent crowd work, which the audience tends to enjoy these days.”
Before the jokes reach the stage, Guna ensures they’re tested and tightened. “We have open mics. We test our material there,” he explains. Each line is refined through repetition, something he relates to Jim Jeffries’ idea that, “If you take my personality out of the words, it’s not a joke. The way I say it makes it a joke.”
For him, the comedic influences are as varied as they come. “The list is big,” he admits. “But I was mostly influenced by Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, and Biswa Kalyan Rath. When I wanted to recreate those observational jokes in Tamil, Comicstaan Yogi was a major influence.”
Ask him about nerves before a show, and he doesn’t hold back. “Yes, a lot. It hasn’t changed. Now I can hide that and perform with a smiling face.” And while some comics remember their best applause, Guna recalls his tougher nights more vividly. “I mostly remember the times I didn’t perform well. Those were memorable for me.”
At the end of it, Guna’s philosophy is disarmingly simple. “I was never taken seriously. But I have taken myself seriously. Later, I realised I don’t have to be serious. There’s this saying, ‘We are a big cosmic joke,’ and I’m inspired by that.”
Rs 250 onwards. From 4 pm. On November 8 and 9. At Punch - Unpaid Therapist, Alwarpet.
