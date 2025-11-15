Denver Anthony Nicholas’ new play, Anonymity in Love, rewinds romance to a time when love had no profiles

In today’s dating culture of situationships, ghosting, lovebombing and breadcrumbing, everything feels one swipe away and one unread text from being over. For once, we all wish we could turn back to simpler times. The musical by Poochu’s Productions, Anonymity in Love, written and directed by Denver Anthony Nicholas, does exactly just that.

Anonymity in Love rewinds romance to a time before profiles and pings

“It’s based on a short play I wrote eight years ago,” says Denver. “This story had the potential to be rewritten in different forms, from the perspective of the other characters as well.” What makes it even more intriguing is that the lovers in question never reveal their names. “I just want to take the audience back to a place of familiarity, as well as introduce the younger generation to a time of beauty and love.”

For Denver, the story stems from nostalgia. “Honestly, it’s because I’m from the era of letter writing, expressing love with greeting cards. I miss receiving and giving letters or cards addressed ‘From your secret admirer.’”

The play traces nearly two decades in the lives of two people who meet only once a year but never exchange their real names. To capture this passage of time, Denver cast six actors, three different couples in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. “Each couple depicts a different age group,” he explains. “It’s a simple layout of chairs and arches because that’s all this story needs. What I want the audience to feel when the lights go down is romance, love, warmth.”

For the actors, that restraint and mystery became part of the challenge.

For actor Damien Cafaaso, who plays the youngest version of the man, the role felt like holding up a mirror. “This story doesn’t sugarcoat love. It’s messy, impulsive, vulnerable, and still, somehow, pure,” he says. “Since I play him at the start, I just had to tap into that 21-year-old mix of curiosity, excitement, and fear.”