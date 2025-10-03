A design house seamlessly blends global trends with Indian aesthetics

Its inclusive approach to style sets the brand apart. Shweta explains, “Our designs bring together global trends and Indian aesthetics so that every woman can find something that makes her feel stylish, confident, and comfortable.”

The decision to open a store in Chennai was a natural step. “Chennai has always been on our expansion map. We’ve seen strong demand from our customers here, and the city’s rich culture of elegance and refinement aligns beautifully with Chique,” she says. The new store is a curated, immersive fashion experience. “Customers can explore our full range of dresses, tunics, bottoms, accessories curated to suit different occasions in a warm, welcoming, modern, and premium space,” Shweta says.

Reflecting on the brand’s journey, Shweta adds, “Chique was born from very humble beginnings—selling at exhibitions, lifting boxes, ironing clothes, and speaking to every customer personally. That journey taught me the value of hard work and the trust of our customers. Even today, as we open stores across India, I want us grounded, accessible, and always celebrating the women who inspire us. For me, every store is about carrying forward those moments and emotions onto a larger stage.”

Price starts at Rs 3,500. No 1 GF. Ganesh Apart-ments, Kanaga Shri Nagar, Cathedral Road, Chennai.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress