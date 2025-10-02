Jewels Eleven by Poonam Soni showcases rare Indian jewellery crafts from 8 cities

While Poonam Soni’s signature pieces are individually designed, created, and curated through intricate hand craftsmanship, Jewels Eleven brings together the finest jewellery crafts of India under one roof.

“It is my way of offering our collector clients the best of India’s heritage and artistry in a curated, cohesive form,” says Poonam. The idea wasn’t something she strategically planned; it emerged from her deep love for Indian arts and crafts.

“Over a casual conversation, the concept crystallised in my mind—combining the brand’s expansion with a focus on preserving these crafts,” she shares. The collection is a treasure trove of rare and unusual pieces—truly a collector’s delight.

“India is a veritable hothouse of culture and jewellery craftsmanship, producing an extraordinary variety of techniques and designs. For Treasures of India, we carefully handpicked aesthetically exceptional pieces from different cities, many of them rare because they are handcrafted using precious stones that are not easily available. These are true legacy jewels—timeless in design, curated and created with rare stones and the highest quality, and priced with value in mind,” explains Poonam.

One highlight is a spectacular piece set with a 182kt cabochon Russian emerald of exceptional vibrancy — neither too pale nor too dark, but perfectly balanced in colour.

“Once sold, such a piece simply cannot be sourced again. Many other designs in the collection share that same rarity, making them heirlooms to be passed down through generations,” affirms Poonam.

Her earlier designs were a fusion, blending multiple crafts and techniques into one piece. Each jewel could take up to a month-and-a-half to create, involving three or four different artisans collaborating to realise a complex design vision. With Jewels Eleven, the focus is different.

“Each piece showcases a single craft from one region, allowing it to shine in its purest form. For example, a Bikaner polka necklace is entirely polki from Bikaner, without any fusion of other crafts. This gives each jewel its own singular aura while still maintaining the highest level of aesthetics, precision in stone selection, and exceptional quality. The distinction is that my signature collection pieces are works of art appealing to collectors, while Jewels Eleven pieces offer art and beauty alongside strong value in both quality and price,” she explains.

With Treasures of India, Poonam has kept the designs clean, classic, and aesthetically appealing, focusing on the unique craft each artisan specialises in.

Prices start at Rs 1.5 lakh. Available at flagship stores.

