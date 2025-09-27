Swati Narula’s Maahi is a quietly powerful take on modern Indian festivewear

It is versatile enough for morning pujas and moonlit gatherings. The collection features cape-and-drape sets that offer an ethereal fluidity, co-ord sets that balance artisanal detail with sleek tailoring, and more made for real, multifaceted occassions. “It’s about ease, fluidity, and pieces that feel personal,” Swati explains. “The modern festive mood is effortless, expressive, and elegant.”

The ensembles made from handwoven silks, textured cottons, and soft tissue, are embellished with fine zari, metallic threads, and mirror work. “Every embellishment is placed with purpose,” she notes. “There’s a restrained opulence in the way textures unfold across each silhouette. We wanted the garments to invite you to look closer, to linger.”

What makes Maahi truly compelling is the emotional undercurrent that drives it. Swati doesn’t just design for occasion—she designs for the feeling of the occasion. “I’ve always viewed Indian traditions as living, breathing experiences—fluid rather than fixed,” she says. “Maahi mirrors the way I celebrate: by keeping the emotion intact, but approaching it with a modern sensibility.” This is where the collection truly shines—it does not replicate heritage, it responds to it.

And this response is also visual. The colour palette is evocative, rooted in memory: earthy browns, dusty blush tones, soft metallics, and a vivid rani pink that ties it all together. “We wanted every piece to evoke stillness and movement at once,” she shares. “It’s less about spectacle and more about story. A quiet kind of drama that lingers.”

It is festivewear that feels intimate, emotionally intelligent, and above all, timeless. “Women today want clothing that holds memory, meaning, and movement. Maahi is our way of answering that call,” says Swati

