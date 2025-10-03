A life on stage: PC Ramakrishna’s 60-year journey in theatre

A stalwart of The Madras Players, the oldest English theatre group in India, he has witnessed and shaped the evolution of English theatre from European classics to Indian narratives. To mark this journey, the group presents A Retrospective, with three of his landmark productions — Water, Lakshmikantan, and Mercy. Each play reflects his passion, innovation, and lifelong commitment to Indian storytelling on stage.

PC Ramakrishna marks 60 years on stage with A Retrospective

We speak with him about his journey, his reflections on theatre, and the lessons he hopes to pass on to the next generation.