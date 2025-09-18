Kachchi Mitti brings India’s rich handloom and craft heritage to Chennai

Visitors can expect to discover rare and exquisite work that spans a variety of Indian craft forms. “We’ve drawn from craft-rich regions like Bengal, Assam, Varanasi, Gujarat, Lucknow, Karnataka, and Rajasthan—each with its own weaving, dyeing, and embroidery traditions,” says Sanchita. The spotlight this time includes Assamese weaves on pure muga, tussar and cotton; Bengal jamdani on khadi and matka; ajrakh dresses, lambani tribal embroidery, Lucknowi chikankari, eco-prints, and much more.

At the heart of Kachchi Mitti lies a deeper philosophy. “Our vision is simple—celebrating authentic Indian crafts and heritage weaves,” says Sanchita. “We curate handpicked brands and bring them together under one roof so visitors can connect directly with artisans, discover sustainable choices, and experience timeless, slow fashion.”

This is more than a shopping event—it’s a cultural immersion. Alongside apparel, there will be hand-smocked kidswear, home linen, hand-dyed fabrics, and statement accessories—all rooted in tradition but relevant for today’s conscious consumer.

Among the standout labels, Sanchita highlights Hastkaar’s ajrakh wear, Mahua’s hand-painted saris, Red Ochre, Naksha, Soorih, and Sandur Kushalakala Kendra’s lambani embroidery. For accessories, Bambou & Bunch brings bamboo jewellery and Kutchi jackets, while Indikaari’s menswear, Earth Route’s jamdani dresses, Triparna’s hand batik, Haider Handicrafts’ chikankari, and Nira’s eco-prints round out a compelling showcase.

Price starts at Rs 1,000. On till September 20. From 10.30 am to 8 pm. At CP Art Centre, Alwarpet.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

