Here’s why these new built-in shapewear silhouettes are winning our hearts!

With women across the world becoming more conscious of their silhouettes, the elusive hunt for that perfect shapewear has opened the floodgates for an array of labels promising comfortable yet perfect form beneath your expensive designer wear. But with time, to make it easier for women, many labels across the world have come up with dresses featuring built-in shapewear that has taken the comfort factor several notches up. Labels including Elisa Dahan's Dodiee, among others, offer several attractive built-in shapewear options that fit you like a pair of gloves.

Now, Kamya Mehra's label Kaydot, too, is offering this comfort with he rnew ranges of very attractive built-in shapewear outfits. Over a period of two months, Kamya paintakingly collected data form over a 1,000 women, who agree procrastinating on wearing a cherished dress for the lack of a nice shapewear. This gave Kamya the idea to come up with a debut collection that already has built-in shapewear.

Reimagining the wardrobe: Bridging style and structure

Her label, Kaydot, integrates features like bust‑lifting technology, butt‑lifting, smoothing panels, all within breathable mesh nylon fabric, so wearers get comfort and confidence in a single garment.