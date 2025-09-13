Here’s why these new built-in shapewear silhouettes are winning our hearts!

With women across the world becoming more conscious of their silhouettes, the elusive hunt for that perfect shapewear has opened the floodgates for an array of labels promising comfortable yet perfect form beneath your expensive designer wear. But with time, to make it easier for women, many labels across the world have come up with dresses featuring built-in shapewear that has taken the comfort factor several notches up. Labels including Elisa Dahan's Dodiee, among others, offer several attractive built-in shapewear options that fit you like a pair of gloves.
Now, Kamya Mehra's label Kaydot, too, is offering this comfort with he rnew ranges of very attractive built-in shapewear outfits. Over a period of two months, Kamya paintakingly collected data form over a 1,000 women, who agree procrastinating on wearing a cherished dress for the lack of a nice shapewear. This gave Kamya the idea to come up with a debut collection that already has built-in shapewear.
Her label, Kaydot, integrates features like bust‑lifting technology, butt‑lifting, smoothing panels, all within breathable mesh nylon fabric, so wearers get comfort and confidence in a single garment.
By combining structure and style, the brand fills a market need, Kamya feels. Although India’s shapewear market is set to grow to Rs 1,100 crore by 2028, much of what exists currently is “overly tight, uncomfortable, non‑breathable products,” as she puts it, and here's where her label stands out by offering outfits that have shapewear built into them.
Through innovative in-house built technology, Kamya ensures rolling is prevented, chafing is avoided and employs adjustable hooks, snap buttons, and pads, ensuring smooth finishing.
Material choices were equally critical. Many sleeves or bodysuit options in the shapewear market use polyester or cheap materials that trap heat or irritate the skin. Kamya's dresses come in cotton‑feel nylon spandex with 25 per cent spandex for extra stretch, breathability, durability and comfort.
With an increasing number of Indian women becoming more amd more comfortable in their skin and flaunt their curves, fearing no admon ition for their shapes, labels like Kaydot have a great potential to change the the fashion scene by offering them something that's comfortable and highlights the right contours by while supporting the areas that need attention.
