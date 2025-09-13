Sculptural jewellery comes to Chennai as Dhora unveils its latest collection

Jewellery, in its truest form, is far more than just adornment—it’s a story you wear, a fragment of identity sculpted in metal. At Dhora, that story unfolds with poetic precision. Founded by designer Aavriti R Jain, Dhora sees jewellery not merely as accessory, but as “art in metal”—a phrase that is the very foundation of the brand’s design ethos.

The philosophy behind Dhora: Jewellery as ‘Art in Metal’

In its latest collection, Dhora draws from the soul of Rajasthan’s rich artisanal heritage and filters it through the clean, modern lens Aavriti sharpened during her design education in Milan. We talk to Aavriti to know more about the collection.