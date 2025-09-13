Sculptural jewellery comes to Chennai as Dhora unveils its latest collection
Jewellery, in its truest form, is far more than just adornment—it’s a story you wear, a fragment of identity sculpted in metal. At Dhora, that story unfolds with poetic precision. Founded by designer Aavriti R Jain, Dhora sees jewellery not merely as accessory, but as “art in metal”—a phrase that is the very foundation of the brand’s design ethos.
The philosophy behind Dhora: Jewellery as ‘Art in Metal’
In its latest collection, Dhora draws from the soul of Rajasthan’s rich artisanal heritage and filters it through the clean, modern lens Aavriti sharpened during her design education in Milan. We talk to Aavriti to know more about the collection.
Art in metal. How did this philosophy shape the latest collection?
For me, jewellery has never been just adornment—it’s a form of storytelling. “Art in metal” is about treating each piece as a sculpture that can live on the body. The idea was to create pieces that aren’t dictated by trends, but rather carry the timeless quality of art.
How do Rajasthan and Italy, your two homes, influence your creative process?
Rajasthan grounds me; it’s where the soul of my work comes from. The craft, the colours, the centuries-old skills of our artisans are the foundation of Dhora. Italy, on the other hand, sharpened my eye for design—it taught me restraint, minimalism, and the power of modernity. The balance of the two—heritage and contemporary—defines my process. I often say Dhora is where the desert meets Milan: rich tradition refined through a global lens.
Are there any stones or motifs you’ve worked with in this collection that carry special meaning for you?
In this collection, we worked with hand-cut stones that retain a sense of rawness, almost like they carry the memory of where they came from. I also revisited motifs inspired by desert dunes; they remind me of Rajasthan’s landscapes, but interpreted with a modern, sculptural sensibility.
How has your education in Milan shaped your perspective on Indian jewellery design?
Milan gave me the language to express design in a way that feels universal. It taught me that luxury doesn’t have to be loud—it can be subtle, intelligent, and pared back. Bringing that lens back to India made me see our traditions differently.
A piece from this collection that feels most you?
There’s a sculptural cuff in this collection that I feel deeply connected to—it’s bold, minimal, and a little imperfect in the way it’s textured. For me, it represents balance: strength and fluidity coexisting. It feels like something I would instinctively reach for, not just because it’s beautiful, but because it carries the spirit of Dhora—timeless, rooted, yet unapologetically modern.
Price starts at 2,500. September 12 to 14. From 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. The Amethyst Room, 106, Chamiers Road, RA Puram.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl