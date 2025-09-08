Muted tones and timeless drapes define this Indian summer edit

The colour palette is rooted in the landscape: muted golds, dusty pinks, wine, and mauve tones drawn from the ghats at sunset. “We weren’t looking for anything loud or seasonal—just tones that feel real and lasting,” Brijesh shares. The silhouettes echo this quiet elegance—clean drapes, wide borders, and fluidity without volume, intended to carry the wearer effortlessly from day to dusk.

What sets Dharki apart is its commitment to craft. “My journey began in Varanasi,” Brijesh recalls. “After my studies in Mumbai, I returned home and started working with Nakshaband teams, learning how to read the loom, how patterns are laid out. We’d work from 9 pm to 4 am. That experience shaped everything for me—it was about skill, patience, and deep respect for the process.”

Grishma is woven using the traditional Kadwa technique, where every motif is laboriously hand-woven into the fabric. This kind of work demands time—and that’s exactly the point. “It’s what gives the textile real character,” says Brijesh.

Price starts at Rs 9,000. Available online.

