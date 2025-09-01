A soft ode to Indian summers: dhartii’s new edit marries heritage with ease

The pieces speak in a low, confident voice—never loud, but impossible to ignore. Duality runs as a subtle theme throughout. “We leaned into contrast in both form and feel—airy fabrics paired with gentle structure, soft pastels touched with glints of metallic,” Syeda explains. “There’s a delicate balance between bold and soft, festive and everyday, ornate and minimal.”

Crafted for women who are as culturally rooted as they are contemporary, the collection merges subtle luxury with breathable beauty. Viscose, chiffon, crepe, and tissue form the core fabric story—each chosen not just for comfort, but for emotional texture. “These are materials that move with you, not against you,” she notes. “They respond to light and wind, making the simplest moments feel cinematic.”

True to dhartii’s ethos, the edit also carries quiet whispers of heritage. Intricate thread work and delicate machine embroidery nod to traditional Indian craftsmanship—but always with restraint. “We wanted the artistry to be felt, not shouted,” Syeda says.

As for silhouettes, the collection offers versatile anchors. The co-ord sets are equal parts laid-back and elevated—perfect for morning brunches or festive evenings. Lightweight anarkalis bring nostalgic charm with a modern touch, while softly tailored suits lend a structured ease. “These are clothes that don’t just dress you—they move with you, live with you, become part of your moments,” she adds.

Price starts at Rs 2,699. Available online.

