What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (February 6 - 12, 2026)

Wondering what to do this week in Chennai? We have curated a guide that might be helpful for you.
February 7 | Muttukadu
Get ready to flip your hair, shake a leg, and join a pulsating vibe as playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan comes to the city with her I Am Home India Tour. With a career spanning over 2,500 songs, she brings a high-octane setlist of her hit songs and fresh grooves to the coast for a thrilling evening of live music. INR 2,500 onwards. From 7 pm. At MGM Beach Resorts.
February 6 | Alwarpet
A culinary masterclass awaits you this week as MasterChef India Season 8 winner Mohammed Ashiq takes over the kitchen at Dakshin Chennai. For three days, diners can experience a curated set-course menu that reflects the chef’s signature vision, blending refined techniques and regional flavours. On till February 8. For lunch and dinner. At Dakshin Chennai.
February 6 | RA Puram
Explore the enduring beauty of handcrafted fashion as EKA brings an exclusive retrospective collection to the city. This special showcase features a curated selection of goodies from past seasons, designed to bring sustainable, high-quality Indian craftsmanship out of the archives and into your daily wardrobe. INR 3,500 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. On till February 10. At The Amethyst Room.
February 6 | Besant Nagar & Anna Nagar
Embark on a culinary expedition through China’s lesser-known provinces with Beyond the Great Wall, a limited-edition food showcase in the city. From the citrusy heat of Yunnan to the smoky, umami-rich braised tofu of Anhui, this festival offers one the chance to taste the diverse regional tapestry that exists far beyond typical Cantonese fare. INR 450 onwards. Until February 15. 12 pm to 11 pm. At Little Soi.
February 13 | Nungambakkam
Celebrate the season of love and friendship at an exclusive Sip & Paint Party hosted by Sobé Decor in association with Kukoo Concept Store. Enjoy an elegant evening of guided painting and delightful snacks, with the added perk of a curated shopping experience. INR 2,500 onwards. 4 pm to 7 pm. On till February 14. At Sobé Decor.
February 7 | Poes Garden
Slow down and connect at the 10th edition of the Chennai Artisans & Farmers Market. This curated space brings together local farmers, homegrown brands, and artisans, offering a unique opportunity to shop for sustainable goods while hearing the real stories behind the products you bring home. Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hanu Reddy Residences.
February 8 | Chetpet
Witness a unique fusion of classical music and comedy as USA-based stand-up comedian Armando Anto makes his Chennai debut with No Strings Attachd. This performance blends relatable storytelling with live violin playing for a night of humour that is melodic and hilarious. INR 1,000 onwards. From 8 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
February 6 | AGS Cinemas
Watch a sceptical romantic journey unfold in With Love, a soulful Tamil drama starring Anaswara Rajan and Abishan Jeevinth. The story follows Sathya, who agrees to a blind date arranged by his sister, only to find himself on an unexpected path of discovery and connection that challenges his views on modern relationships. In theatres.