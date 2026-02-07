What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (February 6 - 12, 2026)

February 6 | Besant Nagar & Anna Nagar

Embark on a culinary expedition through China’s lesser-known provinces with Beyond the Great Wall, a limited-edition food showcase in the city. From the citrusy heat of Yunnan to the smoky, umami-rich braised tofu of Anhui, this festival offers one the chance to taste the diverse regional tapestry that exists far beyond typical Cantonese fare. INR 450 onwards. Until February 15. 12 pm to 11 pm. At Little Soi.