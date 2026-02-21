What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (February 20–26, 2026)

February 20 | Mylapore

Here’s your chance to learn about the intersection of textiles and governance at Silk and Statecraft, an intellectually rich talk presented by ThoughtLoom. Featuring eminent historian Pradeep Chakravarthy, the session delves into the Arthashastra and Nayaka courts to reveal how silk served as a vital instrument of diplomacy, economy, and power. The evening begins with soulful music by Vasudha Prakash, followed by a journey through India’s hidden textile heritage. 3.30 pm onwards. At ThoughtLoom, Palam Silks.