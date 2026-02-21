What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (February 20–26, 2026)

Chennai is high on fashion, food, music, and comedy this week. Take your pick
February 21 | Injambakkam
How about an intimate evening of storytelling this weekend? The third edition of Supper Theatre titled Two to Tango, features two back-to-back comedy plays directed by theatre veteran Michael Muthu. The performance explores the humorous complexities of human relationships—from lonely New Yorkers finding connection to a long-married couple navigating self-help tapes—all followed by a grand dinner. Till February 22. INR499 onwards. From 6 pm. At Pandian Hall, VGP Heritage.
February 20 | Royapettah
Get your shopping carts ready and experience a shift in style as Funky Fish debuts The RoGue Edit, its first-ever showcase dedicated to edgy, western contemporary fashion. This showcase moves away from traditional silhouettes to highlight bold, modern designs, and avant-garde aesthetics. Entry free. 11 am to 7 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
February 21 | Royapettah
Explore a vibrant range of pan-Indian entrepreneurship at Spring Edit ’26, a lifestyle pop-up featuring over 30 women-led brands from Chennai, Kolkata, and beyond, organised by Dreamcatcher events. This curated bazaar offers everything from artisanal silver jewellery and bespoke menswear to skincare, tarot readings, and home décor. Entry free. 10.30 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
February 20 | Mylapore
Here’s your chance to learn about the intersection of textiles and governance at Silk and Statecraft, an intellectually rich talk presented by ThoughtLoom. Featuring eminent historian Pradeep Chakravarthy, the session delves into the Arthashastra and Nayaka courts to reveal how silk served as a vital instrument of diplomacy, economy, and power. The evening begins with soulful music by Vasudha Prakash, followed by a journey through India’s hidden textile heritage. 3.30 pm onwards. At ThoughtLoom, Palam Silks.
February 23 | Royapettah
Witness the pinnacle of Rajasthani craftsmanship as Vimonisha presents a three-day showcase of Zari Jaipur. This exclusive collection features heirloom-worthy lehengas, bridal finery, and refined Indo-Western silhouettes, all brought to life by a community of over 2,000 artisans. On till February 25. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
February 22 | Royapettah
Stand-up sensation Aakash Gupta is bringing his solo special, Daily Ka Kaam Hai, to the city. From awkward taxi encounters to childhood stories and even a few musical surprises, Aakash dives deep into the painfully relatable chaos of everyday life. Expect an evening of laughter and fun. INR 999 onwards. 7.30 pm. At The Music Academy.
February 20 | PVR
Catch the messy, endearing reality of modern love in Do Deewane Seher Mein, a contemporary romance starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur. The film follows two socially awkward millennials navigating the friction of Mumbai life and deep-seated insecurities, eventually finding a path toward self-acceptance. In theatres.
February 21 | Egmore
Immerse yourself in a refined evening of western classical music with Piano Concert – Anand Seshadri. This curated performance features masterpieces by Brahms, Schubert, and Beethoven’s powerful Appassionata, alongside a contemporary original work. To enhance the experience, each piece is accompanied by brief insights into its motifs and history. INR 599 onwards. 7 pm. At Museum Theatre.
February 20 | T Nagar
Embark on a culinary journey to Kuala Lumpur as Chef Fitri and his team present a Malaysian Food Festival on the 20th floor. Savour the authentic heat of fiery sambals and smoky grills with a menu featuring signature dishes like Royal rendang, Nasi lemak, and the iconic Char kway teow. On till March 1. At SKY, The Residency Towers.