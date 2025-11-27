Chennai twins blend architecture, history and tech in handcrafted leather designs

Building on this foundation, the fifth generation—twins Akshaya BhuvanKumar Gunasekaran and Aditya BhuvanKumar Gunasekaran—launched Aks and Ad to reinterpret luxury for modern India. Akshaya, the founder, brings deep expertise in fashion design, pattern making, manufacturing, and product development. Her twin and co-founder, Aditya, complements her with his background in leather technology and international marketing, backed by a Master’s in Paris and a BSc (Hons) in Leather Technology from the UK.

“Aks and Ad is our way of honouring the past while innovating for the future,” Akshaya says. The twins’ connection runs far deeper than business. “We constantly challenge and inspire each other, balancing creativity with structure. In many ways, the brand is a reflection of our bond: two individuals with distinct strengths, united by a shared vision and an unwavering love for craftsmanship.”

All leathers are sourced from Leather Working Group (LWG)–certified tanneries that follow rigorous environmental standards and responsible water and chemical management. “Beyond leather, we use 100 per cent organic cotton for our linings and collaborate with suppliers who share our commitment to transparency and traceability,” she adds.

Their latest collection draws inspiration from heritage buildings. “I’ve always been fascinated by historic structures—the intricate details, the stories in every corner, and the craftsmanship that allowed temples and buildings to stand beautifully for centuries. I wanted to capture that sense of artistry and legacy in leather,” explains Akshaya. Each design is first hand-drawn, then engraved onto the leather, creating a tactile narrative that mirrors the textures and elegance of these architectural marvels. “This vision came to life in our collection titled Heritage Echoes, where every piece tells a story of history, craftsmanship, and enduring beauty.”

A defining innovation of Aks and Ad is the integration of RFID protection. The idea came from a personal experience. While traveling in London, Akshaya’s tap-to-pay card was nearly skimmed. “The incident left a lasting impression. I realized that while the market offers RFID wallets, there was nothing addressing bags and accessories—items that carry not just cards but passports and personal belongings. I wanted products that are stylish, functional, and secure by design.” This led to the brand’s tech-forward approach, blending luxury with protection that feels essential in today’s world of wireless transactions and digital vulnerabilities.

As for what’s next, the duo plans to release seasonal collections. But for Akshaya, it’s more than product drops. “Every collection begins with a narrative—whether inspired by heritage, nature, or everyday experiences—and we translate that into design, texture, and detail.”

Prices start at Rs 2,000. Available online.

