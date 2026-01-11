What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

There's something for everyone this weekend in Chennai. Check them out!
January 11 | Kodambakkam
Get ready for a chaotic blend of stand-up, music, and improv as one of India’s finest comics Abish Mathew returns with a brand-new set. This high-energy show promises a mix of alt-comedy and music that are best experienced in the company of friends. INR 499. 6 pm onwards. At Trinity Studio.
January 11 | Alwarpet
Join engineer-turned-comic Rupali Tyagi as she navigates the hilarious complexities of being a wife, daughter, and a new mother. This bilingual set of Hindi and English brings to life the quirky characters we all recognise from our own families and workplaces. INR 499 onwards. 6 pm onwards. At Punch - Unpaid Therapist.
January 10 | Anna Nagar
Make your weekend colourful with this Mandala workshop. Expect a calm and joyful art experience while discovering the beauty of dot mandala. All materials will be provided with expert guidance. So simply come and conquer your artistic side. INR 1,250 (AI). 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. At Ology Studio.
January 9 | Royapettah
Enjoy the weekend with a showcase of Amrapali’s opulent gold and Victorian jewellery, including an avant-garde fine jewellery collaboration with House of Masaba. To complete the festive look, explore Dharki’s heirloom Banarasi saris, which are meticulously handloomed using organic yarns and ethical practices. Till January 10. Free entry (prices start from INR 20,000 onwards). 11 am to 7. 30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road.
January 9 | T Nagar
Celebrate the quiet dignity of Indian handlooms at this intimate gathering hosted by renowned costume designer Anu Vardhan. The evening pairs the launch of her heritage sari label, Neela, with a contemplative musical performance by acclaimed twins Kiran and Nivi within a sanctuary designed for meaningful artistic exchange. From 5.45 pm. At The Fold.
January 9 | Guindy
Experience a one-day pop-up in the city as part of CAJSA India Tour at Ottimo Cucina Italiana. This specially curated cuisine offers a nine-course dining experience, celebrating global gastronomy. The tour aims to bring its distinctive style of experiential dining to food enthusiasts across the country. Meal for one: INR 5,000++ . 7 pm onwards. At ITC Grand Chola.
January 10 | Mayajaal
Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is a gripping historical political drama, which brings to life the pivotal anti-Hindi imposition agitations of 1965. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela among others, the film deals with a powerful narrative about identity and linguistic pride, capturing a defining chapter in Tamil Nadu’s political history. In theatres.