What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

From fashionto comedy and food, explore a wide variety of events happening around the city.
Fashion, art, and more await you this week

There's something for everyone this weekend in Chennai. Check them out!

1. Gags and guitars

Abish Mathew

January 11 | Kodambakkam

Get ready for a chaotic blend of stand-up, music, and improv as one of India’s finest comics Abish Mathew returns with a brand-new set. This high-energy show promises a mix of alt-comedy and music that are best experienced in the company of friends. INR 499. 6 pm onwards. At Trinity Studio.

2. Comedy night

January 11 | Alwarpet

Join engineer-turned-comic Rupali Tyagi as she navigates the hilarious complexities of being a wife, daughter, and a new mother. This bilingual set of Hindi and English brings to life the quirky characters we all recognise from our own families and workplaces. INR 499 onwards. 6 pm onwards. At Punch - Unpaid Therapist.

3. Mandala mania

Unleash the artist in you

January 10 | Anna Nagar

Make your weekend colourful with this Mandala workshop. Expect a calm and joyful art experience while discovering the beauty of dot mandala. All materials will be provided with expert guidance. So simply come and conquer your artistic side. INR 1,250 (AI). 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. At Ology Studio.

4. Jewel tales

From the collection

January 9 | Royapettah

Enjoy the weekend with a showcase of Amrapali’s opulent gold and Victorian jewellery, including an avant-garde fine jewellery collaboration with House of Masaba. To complete the festive look, explore Dharki’s heirloom Banarasi saris, which are meticulously handloomed using organic yarns and ethical practices. Till January 10. Free entry (prices start from INR 20,000 onwards). 11 am to 7. 30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road.

5. Draped in heritage

From Neela

January 9 | T Nagar

Celebrate the quiet dignity of Indian handlooms at this intimate gathering hosted by renowned costume designer Anu Vardhan. The evening pairs the launch of her heritage sari label, Neela, with a contemplative musical performance by acclaimed twins Kiran and Nivi within a sanctuary designed for meaningful artistic exchange. From 5.45 pm. At The Fold.

6. Global flavours

Potted mushroom patekrishanu chatterjee

January 9 | Guindy

Experience a one-day pop-up in the city as part of CAJSA India Tour at Ottimo Cucina Italiana. This specially curated cuisine offers a nine-course dining experience, celebrating global gastronomy. The tour aims to bring its distinctive style of experiential dining to food enthusiasts across the country. Meal for one: INR 5,000++ . 7 pm onwards. At ITC Grand Chola.

7. Rising in resistance

A still from Parasakthi

January 10 | Mayajaal

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is a gripping historical political drama, which brings to life the pivotal anti-Hindi imposition agitations of 1965. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela among others, the film deals with a powerful narrative about identity and linguistic pride, capturing a defining chapter in Tamil Nadu’s political history. In theatres.

