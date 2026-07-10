Inside Aadil Ibrahim’s first comedy show, inspired by political theatre

Few things bring people together quite like laughing at a truth everyone has quietly been thinking. For a brief moment, disagreements dissolve, labels blur, and even politics loses its appetite for outrage.
That is the space comedian Aadil Ibrahim A hopes to create, not by asking audiences to take sides, but by inviting them to see the familiar from an angle they may never have considered before.
His debut stand-up special, The Vithyasamana Konam, arrives when political conversations have become louder than ever. Aadil’s response is not another opinion. It is a punchline.
“This is my first stand-up show,” he shares. “Luckily for me, politicians have already warmed up the crowd. I’m just here to deliver the punchlines.”
The journey to this stage began much earlier than comedy itself. He was eight years old when he first stepped onto a stage dressed as Jawaharlal Nehru for a school event. His mother helped write his speech. “I still blame her for introducing me to microphones,” he says. Years of public speaking followed before he realised that making people laugh felt far more rewarding than making them take notes.
Though the thought of performing stand-up lingered for nearly five years, hesitation kept winning. “I realised I could either keep figuring out what that ‘something’ was or start figuring out punchlines instead. I chose the punchlines.”
His influences are as eclectic as his humour. He admires Matt Rife’s crowd work, Max Amini’s stage presence, Mohana Sundaram’s ability to make arguments entertaining, and Rajinikanth’s effortless storytelling. “My style sits somewhere between a storytelling session and a friend who notices things everyone else ignores.”
Politics, unsurprisingly, became fertile ground. Growing up around political discussions because of his father meant headlines were always dinner-table conversation. “Sometimes reality is so funny that all a comedian has to do is change the camera angle,” he says.
That philosophy runs through his set. The show blends political satire, observational humour, and personal anecdotes, never asking audiences to choose a camp.
“I hope they leave seeing familiar situations from a different perspective,” Aadil says. “If they laugh first and think later, I’ve done my job.”
Rs 299 onwards. On July 11 and 12, 6 pm. At Punch-The Unpaid Therapist, Alwarpet.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
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