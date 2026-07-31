What’s up Chennai: Events between July 31 and August 7

The city is playing host to a plethora of events including fashion, art, comedy, and more. Check them out!
August 5 | RA Puram
Dive into the world of slow fashion as Kolkata-based label Maku Textiles showcases its latest collection, Loom’s Lullaby — The Song of the Loom in the city. Rendered in shades of deep indigo and crisp white, the curation spans handwoven saris, tunics, trousers, and scarves crafted with natural dyes and traditional weaving techniques. Till August 9. INR 14,000 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room.
August 1 | Poes Garden
Hanu Reddy Residences is hosting a day dedicated to local craftsmanship and homegrown creativity. The open-air bazaar brings together a curated selection of artisanal foods, fresh farm produce, and lifestyle products straight from the creators. Perfect weekend getaway for families and conscious shoppers looking to explore unique finds, interact with regional makers, and support independent brands. Free entry. 11 am to 9 pm. At Hanu Reddy Residences.
August 1 | Royapettah
Kick off the season with a day of shopping as Dreamcatcher Events presents The August Edit. The pop-up brings together a collection of apparel for all ages, silver jewellery, home décor, and skincare goodies, alongside interactive tarot card readings and artisanal desserts—a delightful weekend stop for shoppers seeking curated lifestyle finds and stationery under one roof. Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
August 1 | Kodambakkam
Get ready for an evening of humour and razor-sharp observation as Mumbai-based comedian Mohd Suhel takes the stage for Mohd Suhel Live. Known for his calm, deadpan delivery and deliberate storytelling, the engineer-turned-comic delivers brutally honest takes on everyday life, modern relationships, and family dynamics in Hinglish. INR 499 onwards. 8 pm. At Trinity Studio.
August 4 | Teynampet
An indulgent weekend of high fashion is coming your way as Hi Life Exhibition returns with over 150 elite designers and luxury lifestyle brands from across the country. The two-day extravaganza features an exquisite lineup of designer couture, bespoke bridal ensembles, statement jewellery, and luxury home décor. Till August 5. 10 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency, Anna Salai.
July 31 | Medavakkam
Celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage at Santhe, presented by Kalakruthi. It brings together over 90 craft groups and master artisans from 21 states across the country. Expect everything from handspun tussar and kalamkari textiles to traditional pottery, dhokra art jewellery, and live craft demonstrations alongside daily folk dance performances. Entry free. Till August 9. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At GRV Mahal.
July 31 | PVR
Tom Holland returns to the big screen as Peter Parker in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The action spectacle finds Peter living alone as a full-time Spider-Man. Co-starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink, this gritty next chapter follows the web-slinger as he confronts street-level threats and navigates a fresh start on his own terms. In theatres.
August 2 | Anna Salai
Gather your squad and settle the ultimate debate on who knows the iconic sit-com best at FRIENDSHIP DAY × FRIENDS – Trivia Edition. This four-hour interactive trivia battle tests teams of two to six on everything from famous quotes to obscure show lore. With exciting prizes up for grabs, it would be a great activity to celebrate the Friendship Day. INR 250 + INR 500 cover (fully redeemable). 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm. At Rhapsody, Courtyard by Marriott.