What’s up Chennai: Events between July 31 and August 7

August 2 | Anna Salai

Gather your squad and settle the ultimate debate on who knows the iconic sit-com best at FRIENDSHIP DAY × FRIENDS – Trivia Edition. This four-hour interactive trivia battle tests teams of two to six on everything from famous quotes to obscure show lore. With exciting prizes up for grabs, it would be a great activity to celebrate the Friendship Day. INR 250 + INR 500 cover (fully redeemable). 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm. At Rhapsody, Courtyard by Marriott.