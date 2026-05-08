What’s up Chennai: Events between May 8 and May 14

May 8 | Nungambakkam

Explore the meditative art of building a cohesive whole from glass, tile, mirror, and found elements at the Piece It Together mosaic workshop. Led by artist Anjali Venkat, the session focuses on the intuitive placement of materials to master the interplay of colour and texture. This workshop provides an 8” x 8” wooden base for attendees to create a functional or decorative piece. INR 2,360 (including materials). 4 pm to 6 pm. At Apparao Galleries.