What’s up Chennai: Events between May 8 and May 14

Adoption drives, cultural showcases and a supernatural courtroom thriller add pets, heritage and cinema to Chennai’s mid-May calendar
May 8 | East Coast Road
Embark on a refined seaside journey as the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa hosts a pop-up with its restaurant HOSA. Led by Brand Chef Harish Rao, the experience reimagines South Indian coastal flavours through contemporary dishes like coconut milk rasam with panna cotta and curry leaf pesto snapper. The three-day event features lunch at Pintail Lounge and dinner at C Salt, paired with avant-garde beverages like Gun powder fizz. Till May 10. INR 4,000++ onwards. Lunch: 12.45 pm to 3 pm; Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm. At Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa.
May 8 | Thiruvanmiyur
Visitors can meet a variety of rescued dogs and cats looking for permanent homes at the iAdopt Pet Adoption Drive. The event focuses on finding the right match through a screening process, which requires potential adopters to provide a short video of their home and valid ID proof. Till May 10 and from May 16-17. 4 pm to 7 pm. At CERC Campus Exhibition Ground, Kalakshetra Road.
May 10 | Kodambakkam
Catch comedian Arvind Sunder for an evening of storytelling and personal anecdotes. Drawing from over eight years of experience in the comedy circuit, Arvind, in his solo special, delivers a curated set of hand-picked jokes that explore the absurdities of daily life. This performance promises a one-of-a-kind comedic experience that has already garnered millions of views across social media platforms. INR 499 onwards. 5 pm and 7.30 pm. At Trinity Studio.
May 8 | Teynampet
Experience the bold, aromatic soul of Kolkata’s iconic neighbourhood at the Tangra Tales hawker-style pop-up. This culinary journey features signature creations by guest chefs Samuel Lahber and Partho Roy, including classics like pepper garlic prawns and Kolkata-style Hakka noodles prepared at a live wok station. The festival combines the theatre of street-food cooking with nostalgic storytelling. Till May 10. INR 3,000 for two. Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3 pm; Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm. At Stix, Hyatt Regency Chennai.
May 15 | Anna Salai
Malaysian craft, cuisine, and storytelling come together at the Everyday Malaysia curated showcase. This collaboration between Kraf Angaadi and It’s Pandan Only features artisanal handicrafts integrated into curated table settings alongside guided culinary sessions exploring the cultural significance of pandan. The event serves as a bridge for cultural exchange, supported by the Consulate General of Malaysia in Chennai. 3 pm to 7 pm. At Kukoo Pop Up inside Sobé Decor.
May 8 | Nungambakkam
Explore the meditative art of building a cohesive whole from glass, tile, mirror, and found elements at the Piece It Together mosaic workshop. Led by artist Anjali Venkat, the session focuses on the intuitive placement of materials to master the interplay of colour and texture. This workshop provides an 8” x 8” wooden base for attendees to create a functional or decorative piece. INR 2,360 (including materials). 4 pm to 6 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
May 14 | PVR
Audiences can witness a powerful blend of legal drama and supernatural retribution in the thriller Karuppu. Starring Suriya as a lawyer who becomes possessed by a local deity, the film follows his crusade against the systemic injustices plaguing marginalised communities. Directed by RJ Balaji ,this narrative explores the intersection of faith, law, and social reform. In theatres.
May 9 | Adyar
Here’s your chance to learn to create a vibrant picnic spread using oil pastels in this beginner-friendly workshop titled A Picnic with Pastels led by C Aditi Maithreya. The session covers fundamental oil pastel techniques alongside specific methods for achieving accurate proportions, placement, and scaling within an artwork. The workshop provides all necessary materials for attendees to draw various picnic elements from scratch. INR 1,200. 3 pm to 6 pm. At 40/56, 3rd Main Road, Kasturbanagar.