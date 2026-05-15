Memories of Summer brings ethical fashion and artisanal labels to Chennai

Unlike conventional shopping exhibitions, they focus on storytelling through craft. Each label featured at the Chennai edition brings with it a strong artisanal identity and an emphasis on slow, mindful creation. From quirky embroidered clothing and contemporary Indian wear to handwoven textiles, niche perfumes and handcrafted jewellery, the showcase is designed to celebrate makers who place intention at the centre of design.

One of the highlights includes The Woolknitters, bringing a slice of the Himalayas to Chennai through woven wool shawls and charming hand-crocheted creations inspired by Himachal Pradesh’s landscapes and traditions. Meanwhile, Winglore Studio introduces playful embroidered silhouettes filled with whimsical storytelling and artistic detail. Textile lovers can also explore Bunavat, known for artisanal batiks and hand block prints on luxurious mulberry and Tussar silks.