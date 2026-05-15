Memories of Summer brings ethical fashion and artisanal labels to Chennai

For conscious shoppers who love discovering labels with a story behind every stitch, PILITAXI is finally making its way to Chennai. Titled Memories of Summer, the travelling pop-up’s 64th chapter promises a curated showcase of over 20 homegrown brands spanning fashion, jewellery, accessories, handcrafted décor, and artisanal lifestyle finds.
Founded by Bijaya Dutta, PILITAXI has spent the last six years building a platform for ethical and independent brands across India, creating immersive shopping experiences rooted in sustainability and craftsmanship. “We are incredibly excited to present our first chapter in Chennai. Over the years, we have received so much love and many requests from the Chennai audience, and it feels truly special to finally bring this experience to the city,” says Bijaya, who work with brands that create apparel which is naturally dyed, handloom, sustainable and handcrafted with love.
Unlike conventional shopping exhibitions, they focus on storytelling through craft. Each label featured at the Chennai edition brings with it a strong artisanal identity and an emphasis on slow, mindful creation. From quirky embroidered clothing and contemporary Indian wear to handwoven textiles, niche perfumes and handcrafted jewellery, the showcase is designed to celebrate makers who place intention at the centre of design.
One of the highlights includes The Woolknitters, bringing a slice of the Himalayas to Chennai through woven wool shawls and charming hand-crocheted creations inspired by Himachal Pradesh’s landscapes and traditions. Meanwhile, Winglore Studio introduces playful embroidered silhouettes filled with whimsical storytelling and artistic detail. Textile lovers can also explore Bunavat, known for artisanal batiks and hand block prints on luxurious mulberry and Tussar silks.
Other participating labels include Humraha, rooted in Jaipur’s rich hand block printing legacy; Beige, which reimagines traditional ready-to-wear ensembles through hand-drawn prints and intricate embroideries; and Baala Jewels, offering handcrafted statement jewellery blending Indian artistry with modern elegance. Visitors can also discover Bengal-inspired slow fashion label Atouri, bohemian silhouettes from O Layla and handcrafted footwear by Slomotion.
For Bijaya, the larger vision behind PILITAXI has always been about building a more conscious community around fashion and consumption. “We’re determined to create a conscious consumeristic community that values the true cost of their purchases,” she says. “We work with brands using artisanal techniques and every product is crafted with utmost love and joy.”
On May 16 and 17, 2026. From 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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